Russia's Snowservice to invest $300mn in creating mountain resort in Shakhrisabz, Uzbekistan

Russia's SnowService intends to invest $300mn in building a mountain resort in the vicinity of the southern Uzbekistan district level city of Shakhrisabz, the regional administration has announced.

The mayor of Kashkadarya region, Murodjon Azimov, held discussions with the company and Gordeev architectural bureau on creating a resort that would extend over an area of 2,600 hectares by the village of Gelon.

The first project phase is set for commissioning by December 2026.

The project is to include three cable cars, three and five-star hotels, multi-storey parking lots, a zipline, a rodelbahn and other tourist facilities.

On November 28, Uzbekistan approved initiatives to create two tourist zones in Kashkadarya region.

The first will be the Shakhrisabz tourist centre. The government plans to establish hotels, guest houses, health and shopping, entertainment facilities and other facilities on a territory of 240 hectares.

Another tourist zone, with an area of 58.6 hectares, is to be created in Kamashi district. The Maydanak-Vysokogorny tourist centre will include a hotel and sanatorium, a cable car, a ski complex and various other tourist infrastructure facilities.