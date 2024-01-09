Romania’s retail sales make comeback in October-November as inflation eases

Romania’s retail sales make comeback in October-November as inflation eases
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews January 9, 2024

The seasonally-adjusted retail sales index in Romania (chart) increased by 1.7% in November, after the 1.4% advance in October, marking a visible comeback and reversing the 2.7% contraction accumulated over the previous four months, data published by the statistics office INS show.

In annual terms, the retail sales index increased by 3.7% y/y in November, when it reached the highest level since March. The robust increase in real wages amid lower inflation consolidating consumer confidence and the government’s steps to cap the prices of basic food goods were the two main drivers behind the improvement in sales figures.

Trend data show, however, a gradually slower advance of the retail sales on a medium-term perspective: +2.3% y/y in 12 months to November, from +2.4% y/y calculated in October and +4.4% y/y calculated in November 2022.

Both the seasonally adjusted and gross data reveal the outstanding increase of non-food sales in October-November last year, backed by positive growth of food sales as well. 

Specifically, non-food sales advanced by 5.3% in seasonally-adjusted terms to reach a new maximum, while the annual advance of the non-food sales accelerated to +7.3% y/y in November from +4.8% y/y in October and +0.8% y/y in September. This bodes well for consumer confidence and may be explained by the robust increase in incomes particularly for above-average earners. Real wages increased by over 5% y/y in August-September and by 8.3% y/y in October.

Food sales advanced by only 1.3% (seasonally adjusted terms) in October-November, but this was enough to improve the annual advance to +4.2% y/y in November from +4.0% y/y in October and +3.0% y/y in September. 

Despite positive growth in October-November (+1.5%), fuel sales dwindled to values lower than those seen in 2022 (-4.7% y/y in November) and this is probably not because consumers were concerned about global warming. The causes of lower car fuel consumption by households remain unclear, as the consumption remained at the level of 2019 while non-food goods sales surged by one-third. Work from home and a shift towards air travel may explain part of the gap. The number of passenger cars in Romania increased by 25% in 2023, compared to 2019, and yet fuel consumption has not advanced.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

OMV Petrom steps towards green future with renewables and electrombility deals

How exposed is the EU to the fragmentation of the global trade regime?

EU imposes twelfth sanctions package on Russia, including a ban on diamond imports but not tanker sales

Data

Czech industrial output dropped by 2.7% y/y in November

November industrial production in Czechia decreased by 2.7% year on year and by 1.4% month on month, the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) reported.

Russian manufacturing, services PMI expand in December

Kazakhstan services PMI shows renewed activity expansion in December

Fresh gains in new business and employment. Start of visa-free travel between mainland China and Kazakhstan will help promote more activity.

Kazakhstan’s manufacturing sector remained in contraction mode at end of 2023, December PMI shows

Demand continues to suffer. Firms scale back production to largest degree in almost two years. Prospects for quick rebound do not appear bright.

Global shipping's chokepoints

With more and more shipping companies extending full or partial closures of Red Sea shipping routes due to attacks by Yemeni rebels, global trade could be seriously affected, reports Statista.

Czech industrial output dropped by 2.7% y/y in November
2 hours ago
Russian manufacturing, services PMI expand in December
2 hours ago
Kazakhstan services PMI shows renewed activity expansion in December
1 day ago
Kazakhstan’s manufacturing sector remained in contraction mode at end of 2023, December PMI shows
4 days ago
Global shipping's chokepoints
5 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Serbian opposition leader brutally beaten by secret services
    3 days ago
  2. Top Ukrainian politician David Arakhamia gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    1 month ago
  3. Czech president calls for euro adoption in New Year’s address
    7 days ago
  4. Almost 100 killed and 171 injured in twin bombings in Iran
    5 days ago
  5. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    5 months ago
  1. Europe in recession, no engines of growth
    30 days ago
  2. Top Ukrainian politician David Arakhamia gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    1 month ago
  3. COMMENT: Fate of university that broke mould in Kazakhstan is in the balance
    28 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    5 months ago
  5. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    2 months ago

Reports

Dismiss