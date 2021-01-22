Romania government to pursue “ambitious” timetable for justice reforms

Romania government to pursue “ambitious” timetable for justice reforms
Prime Minister Florin Citu outlined plans to reform justice laws and abolish the SIIJ.
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest January 22, 2021

Romania's centre-right government has drafted and passed a memorandum to enable the country to meet the European Commission's requirements under the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM), which establishes an "ambitious" timetable, Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on January 20.

Voted in with a majority in parliament after the 2020 general election, the National Liberal Party (PSD) and its reformist ally USR-PLUS are finally in a position to reverse the changes to the justice system made by the now opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) in 2017-2019, which were widely seen as aimed at helping top politicians avoid prosecution in corruption cases.

The PSD’s reforms sparked the largest protests since the fall of communism as the government hacked away at what had been one of the most successful anti-corruption drives in emerging Europe, undermining the work of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA). Despite backing down on several occasions, the party pushed ahead with the changes until its former leader Liviu Dragnea was imprisoned in June 2019. 

Later in the year, the PNL formed a minority government after the PSD was ousted in a confidence vote, but it could not pursue the necessary reforms because of insufficient support in parliament. Only after the December 2020 general election did the PNL and USR-PLUS have a majority (albeit fragile) in parliament. 

The government plans to approve the amendments to the justice laws by the end of April, and will send the bills to lawmakers.

It will also pass a law to dismantle the Section for the Investigation of Crimes in Justice (SIIJ), a special section within the Prosecutor's Office of the High Court of Cassation and Justice charged with investigating magistrates (SIIJ) by the end of February. A previous attempt to abolish the body was rejected by the Senate in July 2020, with 76 votes against 41 and 14 abstentions. 

Settling both issues should pave the way for the completion and closure of the CVM mechanism, further allowing Romania to expect to be accepted as a member in the Schengen area, Citu said.

The European Commission's experts will evaluate the judicial reforms planned by Romania, via videoconference, on January 25 and 26.

"The coalition ... will take quick steps to complete the CVM. We are naturally speaking of the justice laws. The memorandum includes a firm timetable for the government, together with the ruling majority in parliament, to settle this issue … based on the recommendations [of the EC]. It is an ambitious calendar. We are trying [to meet the targets] by June," Citu stated.

“The time has now come to fix everything that has been broken in recent years, to put Justice on track and to strengthen the rule of law and democracy in Romania,” said Justice Minister Stelian Ion.

The CVM was imposed on Romania and Bulgaria in 2007 when they joined the European Union, to monitor the two countries' progress in justice reform and fight against corruption and organised crime. 

In its latest CVM report in October 2019, the European Commission said that Bulgaria had made sufficient progress while criticising Romania for backsliding.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

M&A in Central and Eastern Europe fell 16% in value in 2020, says CMS report

Private finance mobilised by development banks up 9% to $175bn in 2019

OUTLOOK 2021 Romania

News

Police arresting activists ahead of Saturday’s demonstration in support of Navalny

Russian Interior Ministry forces (MVD) have been detaining activists organising and promoting the country-wide protests planned for this weekend by jailed anti-corruption blogger and opposition activist Alexei Navalny.

Mongolia's PM quits amid protests over treatment of mother with coronavirus and newborn baby

Anger at handling of virus outbreak boils over after local news agency releases video footage that went viral. Prime minister accuses president of inciting demonstration.

Czech MPs pass protectionist food law in violation of EU rules

Governing parties join with far right party to force supermarkets to sell 55% domestic content.

Biden seeking a five-year extension to START II missile treaty

The freshly minted US President Joe Biden intends to ask Russia for a five-year extension to the crucial START II missile treaty, one of the pillars of the Cold War international security infrastructure that is due to expire in February.

Turkey’s benchmark rate held as concerns over faltering recovery come to fore

Analyst, meanwhile, notes that country’s economy not “out of the woods yet” with investors waiting to see whether tight monetary policies remain in place longer term.

Police arresting activists ahead of Saturday’s demonstration in support of Navalny
4 hours ago
Mongolia's PM quits amid protests over treatment of mother with coronavirus and newborn baby
4 hours ago
Czech MPs pass protectionist food law in violation of EU rules
1 day ago
Biden seeking a five-year extension to START II missile treaty
14 hours ago
Turkey’s benchmark rate held as concerns over faltering recovery come to fore
11 hours ago

Most Read

  1. LONG READ: The oligarch problem
    4 days ago
  2. Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
    1 day ago
  3. EBRD investments reach record €11bn in pandemic-struck 2020
    8 days ago
  4. Tehran Stock Exchange chief quits amid “Black Monday” fury
    2 days ago
  5. Private finance mobilised by development banks up 9% to $175bn in 2019
    3 days ago
  1. MOSCOW BLOG: The storming of the US Capitol was not a coup, but the shelling of the Russian White House was
    12 days ago
  2. LONG READ: The oligarch problem
    4 days ago
  3. Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
    1 day ago
  4. EU to begin certifying Russian Sputnik V vaccine for use in Europe
    9 days ago
  5. EBRD investments reach record €11bn in pandemic-struck 2020
    8 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss