Ozone hole three times larger than Brazil opens up above Antarctica

Ozone hole three times larger than Brazil opens up above Antarctica
An ozone hole the size of Brazil has opened up over the Antarctic / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews October 10, 2023

A hole in the ozone layer three times larger than Brazil has opened up over Antarctica.

Europe’s Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite shows that the ozone hole is one of the largest on record, according to the European Space Agency (ESA), and measured 26mn square kilometres on September 16, 2023 – roughly three times the size of Brazil.

Satellite data revealed that this year's ozone hole expanded to about twice the size of Antarctica. The eruption of Tonga's underwater volcano in early 2022 is a possible cause for the unusual size of the ozone hole, say scientists.

The ozone layer in Earth's atmosphere is approximately 15 to 30 kilometres above the surface and protects the planet from harmful ultraviolet rays from the sun. Ozone is a type of oxygen molecule with three atoms instead of the usual two that absorbs the sun's radiation.

The discovery of significant ozone holes above Earth's polar regions was made in 1985. Researchers found that chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), a common chemical used in aerosol cans, packaging materials and refrigerators at the time, were reacting with ozone in the atmosphere, leading to ozone depletion. In response, the international community banned the use of CFCs in 1989, allowing ozone levels to gradually recover.

However, gaps in the ozone layer still appear above the polar regions during each hemisphere's winter months. This occurs when cold air creates polar stratospheric clouds (PSCs), which are exceptionally high clouds composed of tiny ice crystals. These clouds further deplete the already limited amount of ozone above the poles.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia, Mongolia trade flourishing as Moscow turns east for new markets

KSE: Russian seaborne oil exports fall to lowest level since September 2022, but oil revenues surge

The Battle of the Black Sea: Ukraine's drone warfare shifts balance of power as Russia retreats from Sevastopol

bneGREEN

Europe’s war on CO2 emissions goes global

The EU has launched the first system anywhere to impose CO2 emissions tariffs on imported goods including iron and steel, cement, aluminium, electricity and hydrogen. These are all carbon-intensive goods.

Baking land, bath tub warm seas, melting ice caps - in charts

The seas are the temperature of bath water and the land is baking. This year the rise the global temperature in June already passed the 1.5C limit compared to the 1850-1900 base set in the Paris Accords as the upper limit for global warming.

Bulgaria adopts plan on transition for coal-mining regions despite protests

Miners block roads in protest against plans to close down coal mines by 2038.

US steel company makes plans for nuclear fusion

US steel company Nucor and Helion Energy plan to develop a 500-MWe nuclear fusion plant at one of Nucor’s steel manufacturing plants.

Europe’s toxic air – “severe public health crisis”

Europe faces a “severe public health crisis” with dangerous levels of pollution across the continent, according to an investigation by the Guardian newspaper.

Europe’s war on CO2 emissions goes global
5 days ago
Baking land, bath tub warm seas, melting ice caps - in charts
6 days ago
Bulgaria adopts plan on transition for coal-mining regions despite protests
9 days ago
US steel company makes plans for nuclear fusion
12 days ago
Europe’s toxic air – “severe public health crisis”
12 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Turkey delivers hundreds of heavy machine guns to Ukraine
    5 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  3. Iran becomes third-largest crude oil producer in OPEC as Saudi turns down taps
    26 days ago
  4. Celebrations in Palestine Square in Tehran over Hamas insurgency
    2 days ago
  5. Ukraine to become “a military production hub” as counter-offensive stalls
    7 days ago
  1. Russia bans fuel exports as deliveries to military surge
    17 days ago
  2. Russia mulls drastic measures as domestic fuel shortage crisis grows
    27 days ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  4. Missiles strikes on Crimea kill nine, as Ukraine breaks through Russia’s last line of defence in Zaporizhia
    16 days ago
  5. The fall of Nagorno-Karabakh
    16 days ago

Reports

Dismiss