Nigeria says reestablishing National Shipping Line could pump $10bn into economy each year

By bne IntelliNews November 22, 2023

The Federal Government of Nigeria is exploring the possibility of re-establishing a National Shipping Line, which could add $10bn to the nation's economy annually. 

Adegboyega Oyetola, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, speaking at a Stakeholders' Roundtable in Lagos, said that the government plans to boost development in the maritime sector through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP). The focus is on creating jobs and boosting trade and investment.

The plan to revive the National Shipping Line through a strategic PPP aims to seize a substantial portion of the country's huge annual ship charter market. Oyetola emphasised that the goal is not to hinder local players but to create opportunities for them to gain more value, especially in ship construction, maintenance, and repairs. 

Magdalene Anjani, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, stressed the importance of Nigeria's maritime sector in generating revenue, facilitating trade, and driving economic growth and sustainable development. 

“Nigeria is blessed with so much aquaculture and so has an extensive Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), making it a natural hub for shipping and international trade for most landlocked neighbouring nations in West and Central African region,” she said.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Ethiopia, Somalia wars weave debt wobble

Ethiopia’s civil war in Tigray lasted two years before a formal truce, and official-private debt restructuring under the G20’s comprehensive framework has now marked the same duration without a ... more

Zimbabwean mining group Kuvimba earmarks $220mn for lithium mine development

Zimbabwe state-owned mining group Sandawana Mines, part of Kuvimba Mining House (KMH), plans to invest $220mn in developing a local lithium mine it acquired in 2019, The Herald reports. Sandawana ... more

ESG reporting by Zimbabwe-listed companies to be mandatory as of January 2024

Companies listed on Zimbabwe’s two stock exchanges will be mandated to report on environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters as of January 2024, The Herald reports. The state-owned daily ... more

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    22 days ago
  2. US in dire climate straits, government report says
    6 days ago
  3. Russia hedge fund Prosperity Capital quits the UK for Abu-Dhabi
    6 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    3 months ago
  5. Russian buyers of foreign assets seen as “new elite”
    6 days ago
  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    22 days ago
  2. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    29 days ago
  3. McDonald’s Turkey sends million dollars to Gaza amid outcry over McDonald’s Israel's free meals for soldiers
    30 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    3 months ago
  5. Report says Turkey sent away head of Hamas’ political bureau
    30 days ago

Reports

Dismiss