Moldova’s inflation eases to 4.2% y/y in December

/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews January 12, 2024

Headline inflation in Moldova (chart) decreased to 4.2% y/y in December from 5.5% y/y in November, dropping below the target inflation rate (5%) and the monetary policy rate (4.75%). 

This was largely due to the consumer subsidies paid for electricity, natural gas and district heating that pushed end-user prices for these items down by 4%, 23% and 42% respectively in the last month of the year compared to November.

Compared to November, prices decreased by 0.44% m/m thanks to the energy subsidies, while the food and non-food prices increased by 0.8% m/m and 0.4% m/m. The prices of services (which include the delivery of energy) contracted by 3.8% m/m and were only 2.5% higher compared to the end of 2022.

A more general driver for Moldova’s inflation, which plummeted from 35% y/y last autumn, can be found on the demand side. Moldova’s economy posted negative q/q growth rates in Q2-Q3 and the outlook remains bleak for the whole year despite rather optimistic projections issued by the European Commission (+1.7% under the November 15 Autumn Forecast) and the World Bank (+1.8% under the Global Economic Prospects on January 10).

Speaking of the annual inflation rate, the electricity and natural gas prices fell by 43% and 12% respectively, in December, compared to the end of 2022. The electricity prices are, however, not sustainable in the long term as they are the result of an arrangement that capitalises on the free natural gas supplied by Russia to the separatist region of Transnistria.

Food and non-food prices increased each by some 4.6% y/y, in December.

CENUSA: The Hungarian-Russian factor and the Ukrainian dimension of the EU's eastern enlargement

Moldovan president says “new page” opens in country’s history as it gets go-ahead for EU talks

CEE Banking Sector Report: A record year that is unlikely to be sustained

Data

Serbian central bank keeps policy rate unchanged at 6.50%

Inflation expected to return within target band by end-2024, amid fall in domestic and international inflationary pressures.

Hungary’s export-oriented industry feeling pain of global economic slowdown

Hungary's industrial output fell at a faster pace than anticipated, down 5.8% y/y in November.

Romania’s trade gap narrows by 14% y/y in 12 months to November

Gradual improvement in Romania’s trade gap follows steep deterioration amid rising commodity and energy prices in 2021-2022.

Romania’s retail sales make comeback in October-November as inflation eases

Robust increase in real wages and the government’s steps to cap the prices of basic food goods were the two main drivers behind the improvement in sales figures.

Czech industrial output dropped by 2.7% y/y in November

November industrial production in Czechia decreased by 2.7% year on year and by 1.4% month on month, the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) reported.

