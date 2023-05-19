Main suspect in murder of Slovak investigative journalist acquitted again

Marian Kocner, the Slovak gangster accused of ordering the murder of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancé Martina Kusnirova in 2018, was once again acquitted on May 19, in a grave blow to the government’s anti-corruption drive.

The first murder of an investigative journalist rocked Slovakia, sparking huge demonstrations and the resignation of populist premier Robert Fico, who critics said had captured the police and judicial system and allowed corrupt businessmen such as Kocner to thrive.

Kocner had already been acquitted in 2020 but the Supreme Court ordered the case to be reopened in 2021.

The verdict in the retrial at the Specialised Criminal Court in Pezinok was met with huge disappointment by journalists, many of whom had been close colleagues of Kuciak before he was gunned down at his home by a paid assassin.

“I don’t know whether the court needs a notary verification of Marian Kocner ordering this murder or a video directly from the murder act,” investigative journalist Marek Vagovic was quoted as saying by the Slovak public broadcaster RTVS.

The parents of Kuciak and Kusnirova left the courtroom in tears following Kocner’s acquittal.

Only two of the three judges agreed on the acquittal of Kocner of ordering the murder of Kuciak, and of plotting the murder of state prosecutors Maros Zilinka and Peter Sufliarsky and Daniel Lipsic.

All three judges, however, agreed on the guilty verdict for his girlfriend Alena Zsuzsova, who arranged the murders. She was also found guilty of plotting to murder Zilinka and Sufliarsky. Her accomplice Dusan Kracina was sentenced for 8 years for plotting Zilinka’s murder. Another suspect Darko Dragic was acquitted of plotting to murder Lipsic.

Zsuzsova was handed a 25-year prison term and ordered to compensate the families of the murdered couple €160,000.

The state and Zsuzsova are set to appeal the verdicts to the Supreme Court. Both Kocner and Zsuzsova are already serving long sentences for other offences, for which they were convicted after the collapse of the system of legal protection they had built up of bribed judges, prosecutors and policemen. Kocner is serving 19 years in the TV Markiza fraud case, where he forged a promissory note for €69mn. Zsuzsova is serving 21 years for ordering the murder of Hurbanov Mayor László Basternák.

Previously, hit man Miroslav Marcek and driver Tomas Szabo were each sentenced to 25-year unconditional prison terms for carrying out the murders for €50,000. Middle man Zoltan Andrusko, who found the assassins, was sentenced to a 15-year unconditional prison term after co-operating with investigators.

In their closing statements, state prosecutors described Kocner as an exceptionally dangerous man who lacked any remorse. "Any regret is absent from Kočner; the desire for property and the desire for revenge are his basic characteristics, he has no moral inhibitions," said Daniel Mikulas, prosecutor of the Special Prosecutors Office (USP).

Kocner was accused of organising the murder of Kuciak to punish him for investigating his corrupt business dealings. He was also accused of trying to organise the murder of prosecutors who he saw as a threat.

The verdict is being seen as a major blow to the ongoing drive to crackdown on the endemic corruption of Fico's years in power.

“Part of the Slovak society has viewed this process as a symbol of the defeat of the people who, thanks to the capture of the state power on all levels, felt untouchable,” award-winning investigative journalist Eva Mihockova told bne Intellinews.

Mihockova said she found it “paradoxical” that Zsuzsova was sentenced and Kocner acquitted as Zsuzsova acted “in a subordinate position towards Kocner” and “did not have the motivation to have the young journalist shot” without “Kocner’s order”.

Mihockova explained to bne Intellinews that the court did not find sufficient evidence to sentence Kocner “even though an already sentenced intermediary Zoltan Andrusko identified both Zsuzsova and Kocner” in a previous trial as ordering the murder.

The verdicts come as Fico and his Smer-SD party are once again in the lead of the polls ahead of the snap elections on September 30. Fico has moved to openly pro-Kremlin positions and is capitalising on the energy and cost of living crises, combined with the general discontent with political turmoil, which culminated in the collapse of the right-wing cabinet of Eduard Heger at the end of 2022. If he forms a government, Fico is widely expected to block the ongoing anti-corruption drive.

“Disappointment from the political change, war in Ukraine, and vulgarisation of Slovak politics have overshadowed the legacy of Jan Kuciak, and lost its mobilisation power towards Slovak voters,” said Mihockova.