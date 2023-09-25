Istanbul-listed Isbank takes over 50% stake in Greeneco to collect Acarsan Makarna’s loan debt

By bne IntelIiNews September 25, 2023

Isbank (ISCTR) has completed the acquisition of a 50% stake in Greeneco Enerji from Acarsan Makarna and members of the Acar family for a consideration of $131mn, the lender said on September 20.

Acarsan Makarna has been granted the right to a repurchase on certain conditions by the end of March 2026.

On September 15, Isbank said that $50mn of the acquisition price would be recorded as a set-off on its loan receivables from pasta maker Acarsan Makarna, a unit of Gaziantep-based Acarsan Holding.

Isbank has become the partner of Istanbul-based Saray Holding, which holds the remaining 50% in the company.

Greeneco Enerji, launched in 2012, operates a 105-MW geothermal plant in Saraykoy town of Denizli province in the Aegean region.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Turkey’s Denizbank obtains syndicated murabaha loan

Denizbank, a  more

Turk Eximbank secures $277mn in Murabaha financing from ITFC

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) has extended a syndicated Murabaha Islamic finance facility worth $277mn to Turk Eximbank in accordance with its mandate of promoting ... more

Istanbul-listed TSKB sells $300mn of 5-year green eurobonds at 9.375% coupon

Industrial Development Bank of Turkey (TSKB) has sold $300mn of ... more

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Russia bans fuel exports as deliveries to military surge
    3 days ago
  2. The fall of Nagorno-Karabakh
    2 days ago
  3. Missiles strikes on Crimea kill nine, as Ukraine breaks through Russia’s last line of defence in Zaporizhia
    2 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  5. Unidentified air defence accident over northern Iranian city of Gorgan
    7 days ago
  1. BRICS MATERIALS: the flourishing intra-BRICS oil trade
    28 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  3. Russia mulls drastic measures as domestic fuel shortage crisis grows
    13 days ago
  4. Russia bans fuel exports as deliveries to military surge
    3 days ago
  5. Rare Subtropical Storm Daniel hits Libya, causing flooding and havoc
    14 days ago

Reports

Dismiss