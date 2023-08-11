IMF warns Kosovo's economy risks long-term damage from US, EU punitive measures

IMF warns Kosovo's economy risks long-term damage from US, EU punitive measures
IMF says temporary measures could impede foreign direct investment and overall economic development if they continue for an extended period.
By Valentina Dimitrievska in Skopje August 11, 2023

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expressed concern on August 9 that the temporary measures imposed by the US and EU on Kosovo could potentially impede foreign direct investment and overall economic development if they continue for an extended period.

These measures were introduced at the end of June in direct response to the EU's evaluation that Kosovo had not undertaken the required actions to ease tensions in its northern region.

The tension escalation was particularly evident in late May when Kosovan Serbs obstructed newly elected Albanian mayors from assuming their roles in three Serbian-majority communities, after the Serb List, the main political party representing the Serbian population in Kosovo, opted to boycott local elections held in April.

The statement was issued after an IMF team, led by Gabriel Di Bella, visited Pristina from July 31 to August 4, 2023.

The IMF said that while the short-term outlook might remain relatively unaffected if the measures are reversed promptly, a prolonged imposition could obstruct FDI and broader economic progress.

During this visit, the team assessed the macroeconomic environment and policy developments. The team took note of positive growth, declining inflation, and a narrowing current account deficit. It acknowledged the progress made in meeting commitments under Fund-supported programs, such as the Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) and the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

The IMF said that fiscal revenues are continuing their robust expansion, the execution of the public investment program has gained momentum, and fiscal buffers have been maintained at suitable levels.

"However elevated global volatility and tensions in northern Kosovo remain risks to the outlook that if materialised could add to policy challenges,” the IMF concluded.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Lower wheat yield in Kosovo increases import dependency

Kosovo’s defence minister steps down after cooling of relations with West

Kosovo court decision blocks government effort to shut down TV Klan Kosova

News

Russia sends a rocket to the moon

Russia launched a rocket to the moon on August 11 that carries the first domestically made probe in modern Russia’s history, the Luna-25 robotic probe.

US reaches deal with Iran to free US citizens, release funds

The US government and Iran agree to release five dual US-Iranian nationals in exchange for the release of $6bn in seized Iranian oil funds.

Lukashenko boots Wagner out of Belarus

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has reportedly kicked the Wagner PMC out of Belarus, after refusing to finance the Russian mercenaries.

Europe Now leader gets mandate to form new government in Montenegro

36-year-old economist Milojko Spajic has pledged to speed up Montenegro's EU accession process.

Factory producing military equipment explodes near Moscow

A factory that manufactures precision optical devices for the Russian military near Moscow has exploded, leaving at least 52 people injured.

Russia sends a rocket to the moon
46 minutes ago
US reaches deal with Iran to free US citizens, release funds
1 hour ago
Lukashenko boots Wagner out of Belarus
1 hour ago
Europe Now leader gets mandate to form new government in Montenegro
1 hour ago
Factory producing military equipment explodes near Moscow
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Uganda picks Russia, South Korea to build two nuclear plants with total 15,000MW capacity
    1 day ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    3 days ago
  3. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    8 days ago
  4. MOSCOW BLOG: Budget revenues surge as Russia completes switch to Asian oil markets
    6 days ago
  5. Saudi peace talks put Ukraine territorial integrity at the core of any deal with Russia
    4 days ago
  1. Uganda picks Russia, South Korea to build two nuclear plants with total 15,000MW capacity
    1 day ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    3 days ago
  3. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    8 days ago
  4. Russia has declined South Africa's request for President Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit, says Pretoria
    25 days ago
  5. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss