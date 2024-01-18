Hundreds of children still missing year after Turkey earthquake disaster, say anguished families

Hundreds of children still missing year after Turkey earthquake disaster, say anguished families
The sequence of earthquakes destroyed around a quarter of a million apartments in Turkey. / Tasnim, Salem Mohammadi, cc-by-sa 4.0
By bne IntelIiNews January 18, 2024

Hundreds of children who may have been buried alive in Turkey’s February 6, 2022 earthquake disaster are still missing, according to a group set up for disaster victims and catastrophe-hit families with unaccounted-for relatives.

The shocking claim of the group, the Earthquake Victims and Missing Relatives Solidarity Association, active in Turkey’s post-earthquake zone, runs contrary to the assertions of Turkey’s government. Minister of Family and Social Services Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas has stated that no children are missing in the zone.  

As reported by bianet, Nermin Yildirim-Kara, a lawmaker of Turkey’s main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) representing Hatay—the Turkish province that was heaviest hit by the quake disaster centred on southeastern Turkey, known to have taken the lives of at least 59,000 people, including around 8,500 in northern Syria—has taken up the cause of anguished families in the zone distressed that their children have been missing for almost a year since the disaster struck, destroying around 350,000 apartments. 

Citing posts from the Earthquake Victims and Missing Relatives Solidarity Association, Yildirim-Kara reportedly emphasised the urgency of the situation.

"If there are no missing children, where are these children? Have their families been provided with any information?” the MP was reported as saying, adding: “If we indeed have no missing children, why have these families been searching for their children for 11 months? We demand answers from the ministry.”

Yildirim-Kara noted that there was a proposal for a parliamentary investigation based on data shared by the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority that showed 211 citizens were still missing in Hatay.

“However, information from our citizens indicates that this number is much higher, including unfortunately, missing children," she was also reported as saying.

Kara was said to have highlighted one case in which nobody is able to locate six children who resided in the Ronesans residential complex, a luxury estate in Antakya, Hatay, completely devastated by the disaster.  

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

ISTANBUL BLOG: Central bank chief Erkan threatens legal fisticuffs over tabloid attack

Global concern as Pakistan, Iran agree to 'de-escalate'

Russia’s relations with China at their “highest level in history,” Middle East countries in Russia’s “inner circle” – Lavrov

News

#BREAKING: Israel bombs Damascus killing several Iranian military officers

Several Iranian military officers have been killed in an Israeli strike on Damascus's official compound.

US adds 17 Liberian-flagged bulk carriers and oil tankers Russian sanctions busting blacklist

The US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) added 17 Liberian-flagged bulk carriers and oil tankers to its Russian sanctions busting blacklist, citing alleged violations related to Western-imposed oil price cap sanctions on Russian oil.

Global concern as Pakistan, Iran agree to 'de-escalate'

China expressed its readiness on January 19 to mediate between Pakistan and Iran following recent exchanges of attacks on militant targets along their shared border

Kazakhstan’s egg help to Russia causes grumbling

Subsidised stores in border areas are limiting how many eggs people can buy.

European Parliament approves resolution attacking release of EU funds to Hungary

Parliament also urges European Council to examine whether Hungary has committed serious and persistent breaches of EU values, which could in theory lead to the suspension of its voting rights.

#BREAKING: Israel bombs Damascus killing several Iranian military officers
3 hours ago
US adds 17 Liberian-flagged bulk carriers and oil tankers Russian sanctions busting blacklist
3 hours ago
Global concern as Pakistan, Iran agree to 'de-escalate'
19 hours ago
Kazakhstan’s egg help to Russia causes grumbling
23 hours ago
European Parliament approves resolution attacking release of EU funds to Hungary
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    5 months ago
  2. Russian spring offensive could lead to war with Nato, according to German defence scenario
    4 days ago
  3. Who was Peshraw Dizayee, the Kurdish businessman killed in the IRGC strikes?
    4 days ago
  4. Top Ukrainian politician Oleksiy Arestovych gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    1 month ago
  5. Russia and China maintain grip on Kazakhstan’s uranium supply amid US and EU high reliance on it
    1 day ago
  1. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    5 months ago
  2. Top Ukrainian politician Oleksiy Arestovych gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    1 month ago
  3. Serbian opposition leader brutally beaten by secret services
    15 days ago
  4. US warns Kyiv it will stop delivering badly needed Patriot missiles to Ukraine soon
    11 days ago
  5. Russian spring offensive could lead to war with Nato, according to German defence scenario
    4 days ago

Reports

Dismiss