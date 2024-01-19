Global concern as Pakistan, Iran agree to 'de-escalate'

China expressed its readiness on January 19 to mediate between Pakistan and Iran following recent exchanges of attacks on militant targets along their shared border, leading to casualties on both sides.

Beijing has offered to try and stabilise the rapidly escalating regional tensions between its two biggest partners on the Sea of Oman following a mushrooming series of exchanges in recent days between the two South Asian military powers who have been close to a larger conflagration including ongoing attacks by Houthis in the Red Sea.

During a press conference in Beijing, Mao Ning, China's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, emphasised the need for calm and restraint. "We are also willing to play a constructive role in de-escalating the situation if both sides so wish," she stated, highlighting China's commitment to peace in the region.

The Chinese Consul General in Karachi, Yang Yundong, also reiterated China's stance in a conversation with Geo News.

“China would like to ask Pakistan and Iran that we will like to play a constructive role to settle the differences between the two countries,” Yundong said.

At the same time, the Japanese government issued a statement on its concern over regional stability. Japan's historical ties with both Pakistan and Iran position it as a leading contender as an effective mediator.

Adding to the international concern, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted the involvement of both nations in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), a group co-founded by Russia that was supposed to promote interregional security and trade, among other things.

"It is regrettable that this is happening between friendly SCO countries, with which we are developing partnership relations. Further aggravation of the situation plays into the hands of those who are not interested in peace, stability, and security in the region," Zakharova said.

In Islamabad, Pakistan's Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch clarified that the military strikes were not aimed at Iran or its institutions, but rather targeted terrorist hideouts.

"Pakistan fully respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The sole objective of today’s act was in pursuit of Pakistan’s own security and national interest which is paramount and cannot be compromised," Baloch stated, reaffirming Pakistan's commitment to peaceful relations with Iran.

Baloch also emphasised the significance of dialogue and cooperation in combating terrorism. "Iran is a brotherly country and the people of Pakistan have great respect and affection for the Iranian people.

We have always emphasised dialogue and cooperation in confronting common challenges including the menace of terrorism and will continue its endeavour to find joint solutions," she added.

Iranians however have taken to social media following the attacks to express their anger at what appears to be the government’s muted attitude to the strikes.

“Missiles were fired into Iranian soil after 35 years. No one can any longer boast of having protected the country from aggression. This is the result of allowing a group that constantly injects radicalism inside and abroad to grow, a self-appointed radical group that has got its hands on money and the media and has infiltrated decision-making structures,” political sociologist and social media researcher Mohammad Rahbari tweeted Iran International reported.

Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on January 18: “The targeted hideouts were being used by notorious terrorists including Dosta alias Chairman, Bajjar alias Soghat, Sahil alias Shafaq, Asghar alias Basham and Wazir alias Wazi, amongst others.

“Our resolve to ensure that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan is respected and safeguarded against any misadventure remains unwavering. We reaffirm our determination to defeat all enemies of Pakistan with the support of the people of Pakistan,” it added.