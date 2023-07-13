G7 pledges long-term security commitment to Ukraine

G7 countries will provide Ukraine with “specific, bilateral, long-term security commitments and arrangements” for immediate assistance and to deter future aggression from Russia. The G7 governments pledged to provide “modern military equipment across land, air and sea domains”.

The pledges made in Vilnius will help soothe Kyiv’s frustrations at the lack of a “clear signal” from Nato members. Nevertheless, Ukraine has acknowledged that it understands membership is impossible whilst the war is ongoing.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the results of the Nato summit were “good” but an invitation to the Alliance “would be ideal”, during a press conference with Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on the second day of the Vilnius summit.



Zelenskiy has expressed frustration at the lack of a concrete timetable to join Nato and the “vague wording about conditions”. But Stoltenberg assured him that membership will eventually be given to Kyiv “once allies agree and conditions are met”, whilst the US, one of the opponents of Ukraine’s rapid accession, said that Russia will not stop Ukraine’s path to the alliance.



"Russia said before this war began that they were firmly opposed to Ukraine joining Nato, and they wanted an iron-clad commitment that Ukraine would never join Nato, and we made clear that was not on the table, that we maintained Nato’s 'Open Door' policy," US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on July 12.



The summit has provided Ukraine with a “strong package” as well as “a clear path towards its membership in Nato”, Stoltenberg stated. Members have promised Ukraine further defence and financial support as the country undertakes its immense counter-offensive.

In a joint declaration, the G7 announced it will provide support to further Ukraine’s defence industrial base, training and exercises for Ukrainian forces, intelligence sharing and cooperation and support for cyber defence, security and resilience initiatives. In addition, the group will strengthen Ukraine’s economic stability and resilience with reconstruction and recovery efforts as well as energy security and provide technical and financial support for Ukraine’s immediate needs.



“We affirm that the security of Ukraine is integral to the security of the Euro-Atlantic region,” the declaration reads.



Zelenskiy sat down with US President Joe Biden on July 12 to discuss security and additional aid. Washington is reportedly considering sending Ukraine the long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), according to the New York Times.

The Ukrainian president also met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, following the latest developments at the summit. Berlin announced a new $770mn package, which includes two Patriot launchers, 24 Leopard 1A5 tanks, 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles and 20,000 artillery rounds. Ottawa will provide more armoured vehicles and London pledged $65mn for equipment repair and a military rehabilitation centre.



In addition, Australia will send 30 more Bushmaster armoured vehicles, whilst Norway will send 1,000 nano-drones for reconnaissance and two more Norwegian Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), in addition to further finances for Nato’s Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine. Kyiv also signed two agreements with Stockholm regarding defence procurements and the exchange of intel.



Ukraine is a step closer to garnering the hotly desired F-16 fighter jets after the creation of a Nato coalition on July 11 to train Ukrainian pilots and technicians. Training will begin next month in Denmark and a training hub will open in Romania, Reuters reported.



The coalition consists of 11 members: Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, Canada, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Sweden and the UK.



