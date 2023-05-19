Entrepreneurs from Uzbekistan and China agree to push ahead with $25bn of projects

Entrepreneurs from Uzbekistan and China agreed to push ahead with $25bn worth of projects on the sidelines of a business forum in China.

Some 41 documents aimed at deepening cooperation between the two countries were signed on the eve of the China-Central Asia Summit in Xian, China, on April 18.

Among other deals, agreements were reached on financing the construction of power lines and substations; creating a multimodal logistics centre; renewing and modernising Uzbekistan Railways locomotives; constructing an Uzbek-Chinese agro-industrial park; creating an Uzbek-Chinese biotechnological cluster; expanding the telecommunications infrastructure of Uzbektelecom; jointly producing Chinese brand EXEED cars; and producing electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid cars jointly with China’s BYD Auto Industry.

On the same day, Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Chinese President Xi Jinping met and discussed matters including cooperation in the fight against poverty, the development of alternative energy sources and the production of EVs and hybrid cars.

The heads of state also emphasised the importance of making an early start on practical work required for the construction of the planned China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan (CKU) railway.