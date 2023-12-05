Employment in Romania up 1.3% y/y in Q3

The average number of employees in Romania (employment, chart) increased by 1.3% y/y to 5.13mn in Q3 – an annual advance of 64.7 thousand workplaces, according to the statistics office INS.

The largest number of jobs were created in the sectors of construction (+11.7 thousand), IT&C (+10.8 thousand) and hotels, restaurants and cafes (HoReCa, +10.3 thousand). The sectors of IT&C and HoReCa posted the highest growth rates in terms of employment as well, of 4.7% y/y and 4.5% y/y respectively, and they employ around 240,000 people each.

The construction sector posted a robust 2.7% growth to 450,000 people. In manufacturing, employment increased by 0.3% y/y (+3.0 thousand jobs) to 1.09mn employees.

The state forecasting body CNP expects the number of employees in Romania to increase by 1.6% y/y in 2024, after 0.9% y/y advance in 2023. Employment is expected to further rise by 1.9% in 2025 and 2.0% in 2026.