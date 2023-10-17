Bulgaria imposes punitive tax on gas transit from Russia

Bulgaria imposes punitive tax on gas transit from Russia
Official portrait of the Bulgarian President Rumen Radev / https://www.president.bg/files/BX9O_5.jpg
By bne IntelliNews October 17, 2023

Bulgaria has imposed a tax on the transit of Russian natural gas through its territory in a move seen as both an attempt to secure extra revenue and a hit on Moscow and its allies in Europe – Serbia, Hungary and part of Bosnia & Herzegovina.

The move came days after Sofia imposed a 60% tax on profits of Russia-owned Lukoil Neftochim Burgas oil refinery.

As of October 13, Bulgaria is imposing a BGN20 (€10) excise tax per megawatt-hour of transiting Russian gas, which would increase its price by 20%. The expected revenue for Bulgaria, according to calculations of Capital news outlet, is BGN3bn per year.

Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov commented on the decision on October 16, saying that the country has the right to impose tax on the import and transit of natural gas on its territory.

Despite the sanctions against Russia, “some countries were allowed to import Russian gas because they had no other options. Such are Hungary and Serbia. But there are already interconnectors, so there are alternatives and Russian gas should not enjoy any special preferences,” Denkov said as quoted in a statement.

“In fact, the tax we introduced creates an opportunity for real competition between liquid natural gas from different sources and gas that comes from Russia,” Denkov also said.

Bulgaria’s Finance Minister Assen Vassilev added that the tax is calculated not only on the transit but also on the local consumption of Russian gas.

“It [the tax] is fully in line with the EU targets to reduce its dependence on Russian fossil fuels. Since in most contracts with Gazprom the price is calculated at the point of delivery in a country, the tax will most likely have no impact on gas prices. It will only reduce Gazprom's profits,” Vassilev said as quoted by Capital.

However, Serbia and Hungary claim that Sofia’s decision is unacceptable and will harm their interests.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said as quoted by the Financial Times that the decision of Bulgaria was an “unacceptable […] law with an unclear background”. He also said this was “another attempt to undermine Hungary’s energy security and energy co-operation between Hungary and Russia”.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic also reacted strongly against the imposed tax.

“This is a big problem for us. This will lead to a drastic increase in the price of gas by an additional €100 per 1000 cubic metres of gas. This is an appalling increase, and we will talk to the Bulgarian side. And this (decision) should not be valid for Serbia,” Vucic said as quoted by Politika news outlet.

Serbia, Hungary, North Macedonia and Austria receive all quantities of Russian gas through the Bulgarian stretch of TurkStream.

Bosnia has also reacted, saying it might be forced to increase the price for end-consumers by 20% as a result of Sofia’s decision.

Meanwhile, Vassilev said, as quoted by the Financial Times, that Lukoil has started a procedure to sell the oil refinery in Bulgaria.

“There probably is an economic benefit to switching the ownership of the refinery,” he told the FT.

Vassilev added that the government has indications of possible interest in that sale. The government does not participate in the deal but would not lift punitive measures until new owners take over the refinery. After the sale, the 60% profit tax would be reduced to 15%, Vassilev said.

Meanwhile, the refinery was obliged to adjust its equipment to work with non-Russian crude oil, which is estimated to cost around €500mn.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Low prices make Southeast Europe top destination for digital nomads

Emerging Europe faces a new low growth and high inflation equilibrium, says wiiw

Bulgaria’s miners, energy workers plan national protest

News

North Korean weapons are pouring into Russia, report indicates

High-quality satellite imagery of ports and train shipments suggest a scale of arms deliveries that poses a big problem for Ukraine.

Further evidence to come out about mysterious Finnish-Estonian gas pipe leak

Nordic and Baltic seismologists detected blast-like waves on October 8 – the day that a leak occurred along the Balticconnector gas pipeline linking Estonia and Finland, potentially strengthening the theory of deliberate action being the cause.

List of new BRICS+ members will be presented at 2024 summit in Russia

A list of new BRICS+ candidates will be presented at the next meeting of the group, in the Russian region of Kazan summit in 2024, Pavel Knyazev, Russia's Foreign Ministry ambassador-at-large, told Tass.

Kazakhstan ready to send more oil to Uzbekistan for the right price

Kazakhstan is prepared to consider increasing oil supplies to Uzbekistan if the price offered by Tashkent is right, Kazakh Deputy Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said on October 11.

Trial begins of Bosnian Serb President Dodik

Dodik is charged with putting into force legislative changes that do not respect the acts of the international community's high representative Christian Schmidt.

North Korean weapons are pouring into Russia, report indicates
5 hours ago
Further evidence to come out about mysterious Finnish-Estonian gas pipe leak
8 hours ago
List of new BRICS+ members will be presented at 2024 summit in Russia
8 hours ago
Kazakhstan ready to send more oil to Uzbekistan for the right price
10 hours ago
Trial begins of Bosnian Serb President Dodik
15 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    4 days ago
  2. Massive capital flight from Russia in 2022 left by four main channels
    8 days ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  4. COMMENT: The new Iran – Azerbaijan transit route reflects shifting geopolitical realities
    5 days ago
  5. Armenia refuses to take part in CIS summit and CSTO military drills in Kyrgyzstan
    6 days ago
  1. Russia bans fuel exports as deliveries to military surge
    25 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  3. The fall of Nagorno-Karabakh
    24 days ago
  4. Missiles strikes on Crimea kill nine, as Ukraine breaks through Russia’s last line of defence in Zaporizhia
    24 days ago
  5. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    4 days ago

Reports

Dismiss