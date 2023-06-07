Bosnia’s Republika Srpska declares war on “blackmailing” banks

Bosnia’s Republika Srpska declares war on “blackmailing” banks
Republika Srpska MPs at this week's plenary session. / narodnaskupstinars.net
By bne IntelliNews June 7, 2023

Radovan Viskovic, prime minister of Bosnia & Herzegovina’s Republika Srpska, threatened on June 6 to “get rid of” commercial banks he claims are trying to cause the economic collapse of the entity. 

Viskovic proposed to Republika Srpska lawmakers that the entity should open its own bank to prevent “blackmailing by private banks” in the financial sector. 

He claimed the owners of some commercial banks order them not to do business with the entity’s institutions and that the entity must “get rid of them”.

“They want to see the economic collapse of Republika Srpska but one thing is for sure — that Republika Srpska will not go bankrupt,” said Viskovic as widely quoted in local media. 

Viskovic noted that Republika Srpska had a state-owned bank named Banka Srpska back in 2013, but it went bankrupt in 2017, following a series of probes in the banking sector

It was created in 2013 after the government took over the bankrupt Balkan Investment Bank, until then owned by Lithuanian UKIO Group. Republika Srpska increased its capital by BAM30mn at the time. 

Viskovic said that the bankruptcy procedure for Banka Srpska should be completed soon and after that the government intends to start a new bank that would unite with the Investment Development Bank (IRB).

Bosnia consists of two autonomous entities – the Muslim-Croat Federation and Republika Srpska, each of them having its own institutions. There are also state-level bodies.

Viskovic pointed out that the interest rates in the Federation are lower than in Republika Srpska, because the Federation has a development bank which influences the market.

Earlier this year, Republika Srpska issued a five-year T-bond worth BAM210mn (€107.4mn) at record-high interest rate of 6.1%. This is much higher compared to the 3.8% interest rate achieved by the Federation.

Viskovic was picked for the prime minister position in 2018 by Milorad Dodik, currently president of Republika Srpska. Dodik has frequently called for the Serb entity’s secession from Bosnia, and is an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Nasdaq decides not to delist Russian tech giant Yandex’s shares

US stock exchange Nasdaq has decided not to delist the Russian tech giant Yandex NV from its New York exchange, provided the company completes plans to sell off all its Russian assets, the company announced on June 8.

Russia accuses Kyiv of blowing up Togliatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline

Moscow and Kyiv traded blame accusations after the key Togliatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline was blown up on June 5 by saboteurs.

Russia’s budget records surplus in May but remains in deficit of RUB3.4 trillion for 5M23

Russia’s budget posted a record deficit of RUB3.411 trillion in the January-May period.

Lukashenko pardons Sofia Sapega, arrested on the downed Ryanair flight

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has pardoned Sofia Sapega, a Russian national and the former girlfriend of opposition editor Roman Protasevich who was arrested after a Ryanair flight was forced to land in Minsk two years ago.

Turkey delivering lira devaluation required by markets

To dig the country out of its economic hellhole with hot money inflows, Erdogan will need to let currency slide and deliver a big rate hike.

