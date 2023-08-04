Ukraine's security service launched drone attack on Russian Black Sea vessel

Ukraine's security service launched drone attack on Russian Black Sea vessel
An unamnned naval drone targets the Olenegorsky Gornyak vessel / SBU
By Dominic Culverwell in Kyiv August 4, 2023

A Ukrainian marine drone hit a Russian vessel near the port of Novorossiysk on the Black Sea, Ukrainian media reported on August 4.

An anonymous source at the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) told Hromadske that the drone carried 450 kilograms of explosives, creating a large hole in the side of the Olenegorsky Gornyak landing craft during a joint operation of the SBU and Ukraine’s Naval Forces. The ship is reportedly now unable to perform its tasks.

The SBU provided a video reportedly showing the drone targeting the ship; however, the footage cuts out before a clear impact is made. Damage to the Olenegorsky Gornyak could disturb Russian efforts to resupply troops in Southern Ukraine, as it is used during beach landings for amphibious forces.

Kyiv has not officially admitted to the attack, whilst the spokesperson of the Navy of the Ukrainian Armed Force later said on air that the navy was not involved, contradicting the claim made earlier by the SBU source. At the same time, Ukraine's Southern Command spokesperson Nataliia Humeniuk suggested that the attack could be a Russian provocation, “to accuse Ukraine [of being] a country that cannot ensure maritime security,” Radio Svoboda reported.

The Russian Ministry of Defence reported that it had thwarted two attempted drone attacks and denied that any vessels were damaged. The movement of vessels was suspended in Novorossiysk, a crucial Russian naval base and one of the largest ports in the Black Sea.

Novorossiysk is an important facility for Russian oil exports, with around 1.8mn barrels transported and shipped daily. The assault comes after Russia began targeting Ukrainian ports and grain storage facilities following Moscow’s withdrawal from the Black Sea grain corridor on July 17.

However, if Kyiv targets the port with serious intent, it could send oil prices sky-high. Destroying Novorossiysk would stop around 80% of Kazakh oil exports, taking millions of barrels per day off the market.

Ukraine has used marine drones in several other attacks, with the BBC noting at least 10 incidents, including the explosion at the Crimean Bridge on July 17 and the Ivan Khurs reconnaissance ship on May 24.

Kyiv is also upping attacks inside Russian territory, firing aerial drones at Moscow’s International Business Centre on July 30 and August 1, in a likely attempt to put pressure on the Kremlin and percolate fear into Russian society.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Yandex self-driving group rebrands its international division as Avride

Nigerien general's visit to Mali sparks concerns over Wagner Group's potential involvement

MOSCOW BLOG: Oil sanctions have failed after budget revenues surge as Russia completes the switch from European to Asian markets

News

Yandex self-driving group rebrands its international division as Avride

The international division of the autonomous vehicle and delivery robot developer Yandex Self-Driving Group has rebranded as Avride, according to the company’s new website, unveiled on August 4.

Nigerien general's visit to Mali sparks concerns over Wagner Group's potential involvement

General Salifou Mody's meeting in Mali sparked speculation about the potential involvement of the Russian mercenary group in neighbouring Niger.

Navalny on trial, faces a fresh 20-year sentence

Russia opposition blogger and anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny faces a new 20-year sentence for extremism on August 4. In a long blog post Navalny said his trial is intended to "intimidate millions", not to punish him.

OMV Petrom hires Saipem to build Neptun Deep offshore infrastructure for €1.6bn

Neptun Deep is Romania's biggest Black Sea offshore natural gas project, with total investments expected at €4bn.

Kosovo court decision blocks government effort to shut down TV Klan Kosova

The potential closure of Klan Kosova by the government would represent a severe blow to press freedom and media pluralism in Kosovo.

Yandex self-driving group rebrands its international division as Avride
1 hour ago
Nigerien general's visit to Mali sparks concerns over Wagner Group's potential involvement
4 hours ago
Navalny on trial, faces a fresh 20-year sentence
11 hours ago
OMV Petrom hires Saipem to build Neptun Deep offshore infrastructure for €1.6bn
11 hours ago
Kosovo court decision blocks government effort to shut down TV Klan Kosova
12 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Poland says it is ready to “isolate” Belarus to protect border
    7 days ago
  2. Karabakh blockade reaches critical point as food supplies run low
    3 days ago
  3. Putin to send six African countries grain “free of charge”, refuses to rejoin Black Sea Grain Initiative
    7 days ago
  4. Putin at 2023 Africa-Russia summit: Wiping debts, donating grain and boosting co-operation
    5 days ago
  5. Ukraine advances in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk: Is the main stage of the counter-offensive underway?
    7 days ago
  1. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    2 months ago
  2. Russia has declined South Africa's request for President Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit, says Pretoria
    18 days ago
  3. Wildfires strike Croatia's Dubrovnik region
    9 days ago
  4. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    1 month ago
  5. Estonia becomes first Baltic state to legalise same-sex marriage
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss