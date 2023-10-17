Trial begins of Bosnian Serb President Dodik

Trial begins of Bosnian Serb President Dodik
“This is purely a political process, it has no legal ground and I came here to say that,” Milorad Dodik told reporters after the hearing. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews October 17, 2023

The trial of Milorad Dodik, president of Bosnia & Herzegovina’s Republika Srpska, began on October 16 with the secessionist leader saying he does not understand the indictment and refusing to stand up at the entry of the presiding judge.

Dodik is charged along with Milos Lukic, acting director of the entity’s state gazette, with putting into force legislative changes that do not respect the acts of the international community's high representative Christian Schmidt.

Dodik also said he does not trust the state-level court because it had displayed the flag of the country’s other entity – the Muslim-Croat Federation – but not of Republika Srpska.

During the hearing, judge Jasmina Cosovic Dedovic said that Dodik showed disrespect for the court and that what he said he interprets as a plea of not guilty.

“This is purely a political process, it has no legal ground and I came here to say that,” Dodik told reporters after the hearing, N1 reported.

He added that his verdict has already been issued and that the state-level court was a “joint criminal enterprise” led by Schmidt, whose authority and legitimacy Republika Srpska rejects, and the US ambassador to Bosnia, Michael Murphy.

“I think this is all illegal, a circus. This is a circus that will discredit the judiciary. Of course, I shall appear to upcoming sessions,” Dodik said.

Republika Srpska’s ruling SNSD party has repeatedly claimed that Schmidt was not appointed according to correct procedures as he was elected by the peace implementation council (PIC) and there was no resolution by the UN. This claim persists despite a response by the UN’s Secretary General Antoniuo Guterres to the Serb member of Bosnia’s state-level tripartite presidency, Zeljka Cvijanovic, that Schmidt’s appointment was legitimate.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

EU unveils growth plan for Western Balkans, offers financial stimulus for reforms

Low prices make Southeast Europe top destination for digital nomads

Emerging Europe faces a new low growth and high inflation equilibrium, says wiiw

News

Fico signs agreement to create left populist government in Slovakia

Fico singled out a patriotic foreign policy, increasing living standards and real wages within three years, and consolidating public finances as the three priorities of his government.

Viktor Orban loses key ally after election defeat of Kaczynski’s radical right-wing party

A Tusk government is unlikely to back up Orban with a veto when the EU tries to punish the Hungarian strongman for hollowing out his country's democracy system.

Georgia's president faces impeachment as court finds her guilty of violating constitution

Ruling party has admitted that they lack the votes to push through president's impeachment.

Putin arrives in China, as UNSC rebuffs Kremlin's peace deal to Israel war

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in China on October 17 for a two day visit, his second trip abroad since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Putin’s arrest in March kidnapping Ukrainian children.

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban only EU only leader in Beijing for BRI forum

Fico signs agreement to create left populist government in Slovakia
2 hours ago
Viktor Orban loses key ally after election defeat of Kaczynski’s radical right-wing party
2 hours ago
Georgia's president faces impeachment as court finds her guilty of violating constitution
2 hours ago
Putin arrives in China, as UNSC rebuffs Kremlin's peace deal to Israel war
2 hours ago
Hungarian PM Viktor Orban only EU only leader in Beijing for BRI forum
3 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    4 days ago
  2. Massive capital flight from Russia in 2022 left by four main channels
    8 days ago
  3. COMMENT: The new Iran – Azerbaijan transit route reflects shifting geopolitical realities
    4 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  5. Armenia refuses to take part in CIS summit and CSTO military drills in Kyrgyzstan
    6 days ago
  1. Russia bans fuel exports as deliveries to military surge
    25 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  3. The fall of Nagorno-Karabakh
    24 days ago
  4. Missiles strikes on Crimea kill nine, as Ukraine breaks through Russia’s last line of defence in Zaporizhia
    23 days ago
  5. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    4 days ago

Reports

Dismiss