Transition risks for petrostates higher than ever, says report

Transition risks for petrostates higher than ever, says report
To assess the vulnerability of these countries, Carbon Tracker categorises them into five tiers based on their revenue shortfall and their dependence on oil and gas revenues. Timor-Leste and Venezuela are identified as the most vulnerable. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews December 5, 2023

Petrostates are currently confronted with significant challenges arising from the ongoing energy transition. The diminishing demand for oil and gas is exerting downward pressure on commodity prices, which in turn threatens the future revenue streams of these countries.

Carbon Tracker has recently highlighted this issue, emphasising that, despite a few countries making efforts to reduce their vulnerability, the overall situation of the 40 analysed petrostates remains as precarious as it was in Carbon Tracker's original 2021 Beyond Petrostates analysis. These countries are facing growing risks on multiple fronts.

This update from Carbon Tracker stems from two key factors. First of all, there are growing socio-economic challenges faced by petrostates that have intensified their vulnerability. Secondly, the availability of new data reflects the impact of recent geopolitical events on energy markets, further compounding the risks these nations face.

In a moderate-paced transition scenario, twenty-eight out of the 40 petrostates are projected to lose more than half of their expected revenue, aligning with the climate pledges of their respective governments. This translates to a potential loss of up to $8 trillion in expected revenue by 2040. The impact varies significantly among different petrostates.

To assess the vulnerability of these countries, Carbon Tracker categorises them into five tiers based on their revenue shortfall and their dependence on oil and gas revenues. Timor-Leste and Venezuela are identified as the most vulnerable, with many African petrostates, including Nigeria, Angola and Chad, falling into the highest tier. This is concerning, especially given Africa's rapidly growing populations and existing development challenges, which are exacerbated by the increasing impact of climate change.

While some petrostates may appear to have low risk according to Carbon Tracker's metrics, they could still be vulnerable within a broader economic context, as indicated by high fiscal breakeven prices. Even the lowest-cost producers, such as those in the Middle East, would face significant revenue losses in the moderate-paced transition scenario compared to a slow transition.

It's important to note that while oil and gas exporting countries in Europe and North America have relatively low dependence on hydrocarbons for government revenue and are not classified as petrostates, they still face substantial relative losses due to their higher production costs.

The International Energy Agency's (IEA) latest World Energy Outlook predicts that demand for oil, gas and coal will peak by the end of this decade due to the declining costs of clean technologies. This trend is anticipated to continue despite temporary setbacks caused by current high inflation and interest rates. The increasing economic competitiveness of clean technologies has led many governments, primarily in the Global North, to announce future bans on the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles and gas boilers, further reducing fossil fuel demand.

There is growing momentum for governments to commit to tripling renewable energy capacity by 2030 and doubling energy-efficiency measures at COP28, signalling a clear shift away from fossil fuels.

Recent geopolitical events, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine and conflicts in the Middle East, have prompted many countries, especially in the G7 and European Union, to accelerate efforts to reduce their dependence on fossil fuel imports. This poses additional challenges to petrostates as their customer base is further threatened.

Carbon Tracker notes a change in the discourse around fossil fuels at UN climate summits, with a shift towards addressing the issue. The COP26 agreement in 2021 included language on phasing down unabated coal power and phasing out inefficient fossil fuel subsidies. Additionally, the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance was established, aiming to facilitate the managed phase-out of oil and gas production, with Colombia becoming its first petrostate member.

Since 2021, "emerging petrostates" have faced delays in major projects and continue to launch new rounds of licensing, increasing their transition risks. Furthermore, many petrostates have experienced rising national indebtedness and worsening creditworthiness, with several countries having been downgraded in recent years. Poor credit ratings hinder their ability to borrow, further trapping them in fossil fuel dependency.

To reduce vulnerability to the energy transition, petrostates should consider several measures, as suggested by Carbon Tracker. These include diversifying their economies, reforming fossil fuel subsidies, establishing sovereign wealth funds and introducing new taxes, such as fuel and VAT. Implementing forward-looking policies that address the transition and mitigate its negative impacts is becoming increasingly urgent.

Many countries have already undertaken such reforms and can serve as models for others. Forums like OPEC and the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance could facilitate peer-to-peer learning and the sharing of best practices.

The international community has a significant stake in supporting petrostates through this challenging transition, both for development reasons and to mitigate the risk of conflict and instability. Expanding Just Energy Transition Partnerships beyond coal to include oil and gas could provide the necessary financing for these essential changes.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

COP28 talks to save the planet could fall at first fence as oil producers and some rich countries call only for “phase down” of fossil fuels.

Africa’s massive unbanked population creates huge opportunities for incumbent banks and fintech start-ups

Saudi Arabia hosts kingdom's first Africa summit, to boost ties, promote stability

Features

This winter’s gas crisis in Europe is already over before it began.

Europe went into this year’s heating season, which started on November 7, with its tanks full to bursting; the EU gas storage tanks were close to 100% full as the weather turned cold.

US vows to maintain pressure on Russian energy sector for decades to come

The US ambition is to halve Russia’s revenues from oil and gas by the end of the decade.

Ukraine running out of money again, as deficit hits a monthly record of $4bn in November

Ukraine is running out of money again as the state budget deficit surged to a record high of UAH145.1bn ($3.96bn) in November 2023, a sharp increase from UAH98.4bn in October and UAH87.0bn in September, according to Ukraine’s Ministry of Finance

Russian oligarch to revive woolly mammoths in a real life Jurassic Park to stop Siberian permafrost melting

Russian billionaire chemicals oligarch Andrey Melnichenko has a plan to resuscitate prehistoric woolly mammoths to the frozen wastes of Siberia and Yakutia to stop the permafrost melting, which would be a climate catastrophe.

LONG READ: The boomerang effect: sanctions hurt Europe more than Russia

After two years of war in Ukraine, the sanctions regime has run its course. As sanctions rules are tighten they are starting to boomerang back and are increasingly hurting Europe more than they are Russia.

This winter’s gas crisis in Europe is already over before it began.
4 hours ago
US vows to maintain pressure on Russian energy sector for decades to come
15 hours ago
Ukraine running out of money again, as deficit hits a monthly record of $4bn in November
1 day ago
Russian oligarch to revive woolly mammoths in a real life Jurassic Park to stop Siberian permafrost melting
2 days ago
LONG READ: The boomerang effect: sanctions hurt Europe more than Russia
5 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Top Ukrainian politician David Arakhamia gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    10 days ago
  2. Armenia marks new era with French military purchases
    8 days ago
  3. LONG READ: The boomerang effect: sanctions hurt Europe more than Russia
    5 days ago
  4. Putin's approval rating up to 85% in November, Russians happy with the country's direction
    3 days ago
  5. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    1 month ago
  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    1 month ago
  2. Top Ukrainian politician David Arakhamia gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    10 days ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    3 months ago
  4. Armenia marks new era with French military purchases
    8 days ago
  5. Lavrov confirms Ukraine war peace deal reached last April, but then abandoned
    2 months ago

Reports

SELECT `n`.`nid` AS `id`, `n`.`title`, 'bne IntelliNews' AS authors, 'bne IntelliNews' AS bylines, `wc`.`field_website_callout_value` AS `summary`, `smc`.`field_social_media_callout_value` AS `social`, `pd`.`published_at` AS `date`, `p`.`field_publication__tid` AS `publication_id`, `fm`.`uri` AS `image`, `fspcaption`.`field_story_photo_caption_value` AS `image_credit`, `fspcredit`.`field_story_photo_credit_value` AS `image_author`, `ws`.`field_website_sections_tid` AS `section_id`, `fdfs`.`field_subject_tid` AS `subject_id`, `db`.`body_value` AS `body`, `fm2`.`uri` AS `pdf`, `et`.`field_enable_tracking_value` AS `tracking`, `ht`.`field_head_tags_value` AS `headTags`, `bt`.`field_body_tags_value` AS `bodyTags` FROM `node` AS `n` LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_website_callout` AS `wc` ON wc.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_social_media_callout` AS `smc` ON smc.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `publication_date` AS `pd` ON pd.nid = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_publication_` AS `p` ON p.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_story_picture` AS `sp` ON sp.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `file_managed` AS `fm` ON fm.fid = sp.field_story_picture_fid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_story_photo_caption` AS `fspcaption` ON fspcaption.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_story_photo_credit` AS `fspcredit` ON fspcredit.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `workflow_node` AS `wn` ON wn.nid = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_website_sections` AS `ws` ON ws.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_subject` AS `fdfs` ON fdfs.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_body` AS `db` ON db.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_file` AS `ff` ON ff.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `file_managed` AS `fm2` ON fm2.fid = ff.field_file_fid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_enable_tracking` AS `et` ON et.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_head_tags` AS `ht` ON ht.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_body_tags` AS `bt` ON bt.entity_id = n.nid WHERE (n.status = 1) AND (n.type = 'article') AND (n.nid = 304173) AND (wn.sid= 3) AND (p.field_publication__tid IN (2465,2851,3184,3159,3266,3264,3270,3265,3267,3268,3269,3171,3168,3185,3170,1346,1345,3180,3175,3254,3249,1207,1208,3181,3231,3177,3186,3178,1003,3187,2975,3204,3198,3188,3202,3196,3250,3189,3160,3161,3312,3313,3173,3314,3315,3167,3259,3257,3263,3258,3260,3261,3262,3174,3316,3165,3192,3163,3282,3190,2811,3256,3317,3162,3318,3191,3297,3182,3179,3166,3319,3376,3320,3172,3255,3169,1008,3203,3197,3321,3252,3164,1307,3322,3183,3220,3176,3201,3323,1327,1020,1006,1009,1013,1014,1018,1005,1328,1010,1011,1002,1012,1311,1330,1017,1016,1019,1004,1001,1334,1335,1336,1015,1337,1338,1339,1340,1341,2496,2501,2517,2529,2506,2505,2524,2513,2526,2537,2489,2490,2520,2536,2488,2532,2500,2515,2503,2493,2527,2523,2510,2525,2498,2499,2528,2507,2487,2511,2521,2502,2491,2519,2497,2492,2514,2495,2509,2512,1629,3358)) LIMIT 1
Dismiss