Severe flooding in Ulaanbaatar, the capital city of Mongolia, has led to the displacement of hundreds of residents, prompting emergency measures to ensure their safety and provide relief.

The unexpected downpour has caused widespread damage and disruption in the city's Bayanzurkh and Sukhbaatar districts from July 5, necessitating immediate action by local authorities to address the situation.

On July 6, the situation had not improved, as more and more areas of the city along the Selbe river began to be inundated with water.

The city was placed on high alert by order of the mayor on July 6. The measures taken aim to ensure the safety and well-being of the city's residents, while maintaining essential services and minimising disruption to daily life.

The heavy rainfall, which began on June 30, triggered flash floods and overwhelmed the city's infrastructure, leading to the inundation of homes and streets near the Selbe river. As a result, hundreds of residents were forced to evacuate their homes and seek shelter in temporary accommodation, adding to the challenges faced by the already vulnerable population.

Efforts to mitigate the damage and prevent further disruption are underway, with authorities deploying additional resources and personnel to restore infrastructure, clear blocked roads and drain floodwaters. The objective is to restore normality in the affected areas as quickly as possible and ensure the safety and well-being of the affected residents.

The government and emergency response teams have been working tirelessly to provide assistance and support to the affected individuals and families. Measures such as setting up relief centres, distributing essential supplies and ensuring access to medical care have been implemented to alleviate the immediate impact of the flooding.

Until 00:00 on July 8th, a maximum of 20% of employees from all organisations, legal entities, and district administrative bodies operating in the capital will be required to work on-site, with the remaining activities organised through digital means. This measure aims to ensure continuity in business operations while reducing physical presence to minimise the potential spread of any risks.

As well as the evacuation efforts, extensive disinfection procedures are being implemented in high-risk areas such as streets, roads, fields, houses, businesses and institutional buildings in order to prevent the spread of infections and protect public health.

Experts and authorities have warned that more heavy rain could exacerbate the situation; however, as of July 7, the same of flooding had subsided. The health ministry warns the public not to approach the water due to the risk of dysentery.

The severity of the flooding demonstrates how the country's leaders have neglected the region's infrastructure resilience and disaster preparedness. Some critics have weighed in on how construction authorisation was given along the riverbed. To make matters worse, climate change and extreme weather events have exacerbated the problem. Cities all over the world are dealing with similar issues.