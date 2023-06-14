Russia’s current account surplus slashed in 5M23

Russia’s current account surplus slashed in 5M23
Russia's earned $100bn less in trade in the first five months of this year compared to last year as the current account surplus tumbled to $23bn in May. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews June 14, 2023

The current account surplus of Russia’s balance of payments in 5M23 dropped to $22.8bn from $123.8bn for the same period of 2022, according to the latest estimates by the Central Bank of Russia (CBR). Such a sharp year on year drop is almost entirely due to the reduction of the trade surplus by $99.6bn.

In month-on-month terms the current account surplus increased by a mere $0.2bn in May. (chart)

bne IntelliNews already reported that the CA surplus is expected to tumble to $66bn in 2023 from $227bn a year earlier. The situation has flipped since spring 2022, with the volume of Russian exports and prices falling and imports being on the rise, the CBR commented.

The deficit in foreign trade in services has also increased markedly from $5.7bn in 5M22 to $9.3bn in 5M23, out of $4.1bn generated in the last two months of April and May.

According to the Central Bank's baseline forecast for 2023, updated in late April, with an average annual oil price of $55 per barrel, the current account surplus would amount to $47bn, (a surplus of $117bn in goods trade balance, a deficit of $23bn in services trade and a deficit of $47bn in primary and secondary income).

Analysts surveyed by Kommersant note that with the increasing sanctions pressure on exporters and with commodity markets deteriorating, the CBR’s forecast currently looks too optimistic.

The recent ruble weakening is seen as a combination of the fundamental influence of the balance of payments (realised with a lag), decreased liquidity on the Russian currency market, and one time factors such as large Fx transactions in the foreign assets pulling out of Russia deals.

"The current account balance will always be such as to meet the demand for saving in foreign assets (i.e. the demand for capital outflows), and the exchange rate will be exactly such as to provide an appropriate current account," Alexander Isakov of Bloomberg Economics argued.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

India, Latin America and Arab world dominate in St. Petersburg as Western investors shun Putin’s flagship investment Forum

Ukraine's counter-offensive liberates 90 square kilometres in a week, but Russia's heavy defensive lines will be the main challenge

Mysterious hacker breaches 986 cryptocurrency wallets belonging to Russian special services to aid Ukraine

Data

The EU’s will fight the energy crisis by storing more gas in Ukraine

The EU’s will fight the energy crisis by storing more gas in Ukraine. With gas storage tanks in the EU already approaching full capacity and already over 70% full, the EU is considering making use of Ukraine’s extensive gas storage tanks.

Armenia's exports to Russia almost triple in 2022

Moreover, over half of these exports were re-exports originating from third countries, adding fuel to speculation that Armenia is playing a key role in the rerouting of Western imports to Russia to avoid sanctions.

Turkey to introduce second minimum wage hike of year amid hyperinflation

Country is in a price-wage spiral, although wage hikes remain below both the official and actual inflation figures.

Serbia’s inflation continues slowdown in May

Inflation peaked in March after a year of strong growth, but is now falling as the rise in food prices has moderated.

CBR keeps rates on hold at 7.5% but warns of hikes later as inflation pressures rise

The EU’s will fight the energy crisis by storing more gas in Ukraine
23 hours ago
Armenia's exports to Russia almost triple in 2022
1 day ago
Turkey to introduce second minimum wage hike of year amid hyperinflation
1 day ago
Serbia’s inflation continues slowdown in May
1 day ago
CBR keeps rates on hold at 7.5% but warns of hikes later as inflation pressures rise
4 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Top 100 foreign companies still working in Russia see profits soar by half in 2022 to $13bn
    4 days ago
  2. Ukraine’s population crashes to 29mn
    7 days ago
  3. After one year of operations, Russia’s McDonald’s replacement already more successful than original, owner reveals
    5 days ago
  4. Albanian lek reaches new record high against the euro
    1 month ago
  5. Ukrainian forces go on the offensive as phase one of the counter-offensive begins
    3 days ago
  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    1 month ago
  2. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    19 days ago
  3. Lukashenko collapses a second time, hospitalised in Moscow
    16 days ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago
  5. STOLYPIN: So much rests on Ukraine's counter-offensive
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss