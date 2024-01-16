Romanian PM says farmers’ and truckers’ protest to end within days

Romanian PM says farmers’ and truckers’ protest to end within days
Days of protests brought traffic at major cities and customs points to a standstill. / LAPAR
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest January 16, 2024

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on January 15 that the protests by farmers and truckers will end in “a couple of days” as most of the issues raised have been or are close to being settled. 

The protests have crippled traffic at customs, along the large cities’ belt roads and at the entry to Constanta Port. 

However, the end of the protests is not certain. Even if some industry associations may back Ciolacu’s optimistic view, the protests are not organised centrally by such associations.

On the other hand, attempts by the far-right parties AUR and SOS to use the protests for electoral purposes were mostly rejected by the farmers and truckers.

Farmers launched the action in protest against the low price of their products despite the rising cost of inputs, while the transporters are protesting against the high price of third-party liability insurance (RCA). 

Ciolacu said on January 15 that “99%” of the issues raised by the farmers have now been settled, and negotiations with the insurance companies are at an advanced stage for settling the RCA problem raised by the truckers.

The Ministry of Finance reportedly proposed to the protesters measures related to reinvested profit, subsidies and the Prevention Law, but refused requests regarding per diems, tax facilities and exemption from excise duties.

A representative of the Alliance for Agriculture and Cooperation (AAC), Marius Micu, announced on the evening of January 15, at the end of the negotiations at the ministry, that “a satisfactory agreement was reached on the farmers' claims and it will probably be decided to suspend the protests”.

However, the statement was not confirmed by farmers with tractors and other machinery at Afumați, at the entry to Bucharest.

The AAC, the largest organisation of Romanian farmers (it includes four of the big federations), sent a list of 14 requests with a deadline of January 15. If they are not accepted by the government, the AAC threatens to trigger an authorised national protest.

The Confederation of Authorised Operators and Transporters in Romania (COTAR) analysed the protestors' claims and concluded that 70% of them can be resolved within a reasonable time. “The proposals are pertinent, some being very urgent and necessary”, the confederation concluded. But important issues are still in limbo.

"Regarding the capping of the RCA price at a level of RON4,500 (€900) for the B0 bonus class — we believe that the initiative, in this form, cannot be implemented, for 2 reasons: a) that level is unsustainable, if we still want that policy RCA to be able to compensate for damages caused by accidents. City Insurance sold RCA policies at that price level and went bankrupt, producing huge losses in this market. Also (b), Also, the long-term capping of a price goes against European legislation, and such a measure cannot be maintained even in the medium term,” the federation said.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Romania’s construction works up 12.8% y/y in 12 months to November

Russian sanctions boomerang effect means a year of stagnation for Europe in 2024

Eurozone faces fifth consecutive quarter of industrial contraction as Germany struggles

News

#BREAKING: Israel bombs Damascus killing several Iranian military officers

Several Iranian military officers have been killed in an Israeli strike on Damascus's official compound.

US adds 17 Liberian-flagged bulk carriers and oil tankers Russian sanctions busting blacklist

The US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) added 17 Liberian-flagged bulk carriers and oil tankers to its Russian sanctions busting blacklist, citing alleged violations related to Western-imposed oil price cap sanctions on Russian oil.

Global concern as Pakistan, Iran agree to 'de-escalate'

China expressed its readiness on January 19 to mediate between Pakistan and Iran following recent exchanges of attacks on militant targets along their shared border

Kazakhstan’s egg help to Russia causes grumbling

Subsidised stores in border areas are limiting how many eggs people can buy.

European Parliament approves resolution attacking release of EU funds to Hungary

Parliament also urges European Council to examine whether Hungary has committed serious and persistent breaches of EU values, which could in theory lead to the suspension of its voting rights.

#BREAKING: Israel bombs Damascus killing several Iranian military officers
3 hours ago
US adds 17 Liberian-flagged bulk carriers and oil tankers Russian sanctions busting blacklist
3 hours ago
Global concern as Pakistan, Iran agree to 'de-escalate'
19 hours ago
Kazakhstan’s egg help to Russia causes grumbling
23 hours ago
European Parliament approves resolution attacking release of EU funds to Hungary
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    5 months ago
  2. Russian spring offensive could lead to war with Nato, according to German defence scenario
    4 days ago
  3. Who was Peshraw Dizayee, the Kurdish businessman killed in the IRGC strikes?
    4 days ago
  4. Top Ukrainian politician Oleksiy Arestovych gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    1 month ago
  5. Russia and China maintain grip on Kazakhstan’s uranium supply amid US and EU high reliance on it
    1 day ago
  1. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    5 months ago
  2. Top Ukrainian politician Oleksiy Arestovych gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    1 month ago
  3. Serbian opposition leader brutally beaten by secret services
    15 days ago
  4. US warns Kyiv it will stop delivering badly needed Patriot missiles to Ukraine soon
    11 days ago
  5. Russian spring offensive could lead to war with Nato, according to German defence scenario
    4 days ago

Reports

Dismiss