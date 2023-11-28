Romania’s public debt hits 50.5% of GDP at end-September

Romania’s public debt (chart) reached RON799.3bn (€152.6bn) at the end of September, RON92.7bn more compared to the end of 2022, the finance ministry announced.

The debt-to-GDP ratio reached 50.5%, up from 47.3% at the end of 2022. The ratio, as published by the finance ministry (to be revised after the publication of Q3 GDP data), marks a new record for the country’s indebtedness.

Updated GDP as of the end of September will dilute the ratio to perhaps just under 50%.

Romania’s public debt already increased in the first three quarters of 2023 more than it increased in the entire 2022 or 2021.