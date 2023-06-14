Romania’s inflation slows to lowest level in 12 months

Romania’s inflation slows to lowest level in 12 months
/ bne IntelliNews
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest June 14, 2023

Headline inflation in Romania (chart) eased to 10.6% y/y in May from 11.2% y/y in April, the statistics office INS announced.

Food prices posted the steepest advance (+18.7% y/y in April) while prices of non-food goods increased by only 5.2% y/y as the energy prices were handled by the state through a complex (and costly) cap and subsidy scheme during the winter period until the market prices eventually fell in April-May.

Food prices remain, however, a challenge, particularly for low-income households where this category of goods accounts for an above-average share. The average share in Romania is already high compared to more developed European countries at 32.3% of the total. 

Romania’s central bank, the National Bank of Romania (BNR), kept the refinancing rate at 7% at its May 10 board meeting in line with consensus expectations, balancing positive developments — robust economic growth in Q1 — with rising uncertainty prompted by the government’s fiscal policy and actions related to using Resilience Facility funds.

The economic patriotism strategy announced by the incoming Social Democrat government will likely make the BNR even more cautious.

Russia’s current account surplus slashed in 5M23

The current account surplus of Russia’s balance of payments in 5M23 dropped to $22.8bn from $123.8bn for the same period of 2022, according to the latest estimates by the Central Bank of Russia (CBR).

Croatia’s blue-chip index hits 12-year high

Croatia’s blue-chip Crobex index passed the 2,300 points mark for the first time since March 2011, and continued rising.

The EU’s will fight the energy crisis by storing more gas in Ukraine

The EU’s will fight the energy crisis by storing more gas in Ukraine. With gas storage tanks in the EU already approaching full capacity and already over 70% full, the EU is considering making use of Ukraine’s extensive gas storage tanks.

Armenia's exports to Russia almost triple in 2022

Moreover, over half of these exports were re-exports originating from third countries, adding fuel to speculation that Armenia is playing a key role in the rerouting of Western imports to Russia to avoid sanctions.

Turkey to introduce second minimum wage hike of year amid hyperinflation

Country is in a price-wage spiral, although wage hikes remain below both the official and actual inflation figures.

