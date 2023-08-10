Romania allows Lenovo to participate in 5G network infrastructure

The Romanian government has authorised Lenovo to participate in the 5G network of the country despite a special law keeping Chinese companies at bay due to significant suspicions regarding the involvement of the Chinese communist state in technological espionage activities.

Romania enacted in June 2021 a bill that sets tight terms for the licensing of software and hardware suppliers to the 5G networks operating on the national territory.

Communications providers will be able to use in their 5G networks only technologies, equipment and software from manufacturers previously authorised by a decision of the prime minister, based on the opinion of Supreme Council for the Defense of the Country (CSAT).

The official decision was signed by Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu and was greenlit by CSAT, an entity led by President Klaus Iohannis.

The presidential administration explained, in a response to G4Media.ro, that the organisation (Lenovo) operates under the laws of Hong Kong, “which is based on the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary under the principle of ‘one country, two systems’”.