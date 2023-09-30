Robert Fico's Smer wins Slovak general election

Former populist premier Robert Fico has won an unexpectedly big victory in Slovakia's snap election on September 30, scoring 22.3% against the liberal Progressive Slovakia's 18% with almost all the votes counted.

The result goes against exit polls which had predicted Progressive Slovakia had edged ahead. President Zuzana Caputova will now give Fico the crucial first chance to form what would be his fourth government.

Whether Fico succeeds will depend on the stance of Robert Pellegrini, his former lieutenant, who has formed his own centre-left Hlas party and now sits in third place at 14.7% after being squeezed by the two leading parties.

Pellegrini had indicated he preferred not to co-operate with Fico, but appears to have veered back to him in recent weeks and has been criticising the Progressives. There has been speculation that he personally will not take part in the government but will agree with Smer to form a government together and be their joint candidate to succeed Caputova as president next year.

Fico has not yet commented on the results, leaving the party headquarters shortly after 5 a.m. when it was clear Smer was winning.

Leader of Progressive Slovakia (PS) Simecka thanked everyone who came to the elections and highlighted that PS registered the "historically best result of any liberal party in Slovakia."

In her editorial commentary, editor-in-chief of liberal daily SME, Beata Balogova, wrote that "the spread of fear secured a victory for Fico," in reference to Smer's aggressive campaign on social media.

Fico's left-leaning Smer party will also aim to partner with the ultraright Slovak Nationalist Party, which won 5.6%. Together the three parties would have a narrow majority of 79 seats in the 150--member parliament.

One big surprise in the election was the failure of the neo-fascist Republika party to pass the 5% threshold to enter parliament.

If Fico were to be able to form a government, he could ally with Viktor Orban’s Hungary to try to obstruct the work of the Commission, including aid for Ukraine and further sanctions on Russia.

The Slovak election comes just two weeks before the Polish general election, in which there is a tight race between Jaroslaw Kaczynski’s ruling Law and Justice Party (PiS) and Donald Tusk’s Civic Platform. If Kaczynski were also to be-re-elected, they could partner with Orban to make it much more much difficult for the European Union to move towards majority voting and to reach deals by the end of the year on an increase to the bloc’s budget, a new agreement on rules governing member-state budgets, a decision on beginning accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova and the formal implementation of a new system for handling asylum seekers and migrants

Opponents also claim Fico could follow Orban’s playbook by trying to hollow out Slovak democracy, If Fico manages to return to power, there are fears he could undermine the country’s judiciary and police in an effort to safeguard Smer politicians and Smer-linked officials from ongoing criminal investigations.

Furthermore, opponents fear that he is determined never to allow such attacks to happen again, and he will now follow the Orban playbook of dismantling the country’s democracy and attacking the independent media and civil society organisations that he blames for the protests that brought him down in 2018.

Coalition building is now likely to be protracted given the spread of the votes among seven parties and the divisions between them. Some commentators have predicted that no-one will succeed and the country will have to have another election.

Progressive Slovakia is likely to try to form a coalition with Hlas, the libertarian SaS party and the Christian Democrats (KDH), which would give it 82 seats. Support for PS, which failed to enter parliament in 2020, has surged in recent weeks as the election became polarised between it and the left-leaning Smer party, with the liberal party expected to have done well among young urban voters.

PS will also have to weave together sparring centre-right parties who detest each other – leading to the collapse of the last government in December – and which also have attacked the liberal party's proposal to allow same-sex registered partnerships.

These potential allies have turned on them in the heat of the campaign, damning them as too radical, and criticising the 39-year-old Simecka, currently vice-president of the European Parliament, as inexperienced. Christian Democrat leader Milan Majerský said the Progressives were "in many ways" a threat because of their gender policies. The libertarian Freedom and Solidarity Party (SaS) has also recently attacked the “neo-Marxist” Progressives.

If Michal Simecka succeeds in creating a majority coalition, he could become the most liberal prime minister in the V4 region, steering Slovakia into the core of European politics while its Polish and Hungarian neighbours remain on the fringes.

Even if a majority government is formed, it is certain to be a coalition of at least four very different and fractious parties. This is likely to perpetuate the political turmoil the country has experienced over the past three and a half years under the centre-right government that replaced the previous Smer government.

While the parties argue, the technocrat government of Ludovit Odor will stay in office, but without the power to pass any significant reforms.

One of the key issues in the election was Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with Fico calling for an end to Slovak military aid and peace talks now. He also opposes further sanctions on Russia and Ukrainian membership of Nato.

Fico also says that the war is to blame for the sharp rise in food and energy prices that have hurt Slovak living standards. He has pledged to protect Slovaks from further hardship by an array of populist promises, despite the country’s serious budget deficit of close to 7% of GDP this year.

He has also attacked the government over the ongoing wave of irregular migrants

Fico has also tried to paint himself as the stability and order candidate, someone who will put an end to the chaos of the last centre-right government, and who is much better experienced than Simecka, who only took over as PS party leader two years ago.

The campaign has been plagued by disinformation on social media, including a deep fake recording of Simecka calling for higher beer prices.

President Caputova has been repeatedly warning that her country is in an “information storm”, saying there is “not only polarisation but fragmentation within our society”.

In May Bratislava-based think-tank Globsec published a survey showing that only 40% of Slovaks think Russia was responsible for the war in Ukraine by attacking Ukraine, while at the same time, 34% think the West is responsible by provoking Russia.