Protests erupt in Bashkortostan as activist Fail Alsynov faces controversial imprisonment

Protests erupt in Bashkortostan as activist Fail Alsynov faces controversial imprisonment
The confrontations erupted in Baymak, a town situated around 1,500 miles (2,414 km) south-east of Moscow, during a trial that saw a four-year prison sentence given to Alsynov for inciting hatred. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews January 17, 2024

Hundreds of protesters have clashed with police in the Russian republic of Bashkortostan, following the controversial conviction and imprisonment of local activist Fail Alsynov. 

The confrontations erupted in Baymak, a town situated around 1,500 miles (2,414 km) southeast of Moscow, during a trial that saw a four-year prison sentence given to Alsynov for inciting hatred. These disturbances represent one of the most significant protests documented since the onset of the Ukraine war in 2022.

Alsynov, who maintains his innocence, faces charges for his participation in an unsanctioned rally opposing gold mining. The governor of Bashkortostan personally lodged a complaint against Alsynov, accusing him of denigrating other nationalities and inciting anti-government actions. He is also accused of inciting mass riots and assaulting law enforcement officers.

Thousands of Alsynov supporters gathered outside the courthouse, rallying behind the activist. Alsynov is known in the region for being at the forefront of a movement dedicated to preserving Bashkir language and culture, as well as being staunchly opposed to mining operations in the region. The advocacy group, Bashkort, was labelled as extremist in 2020, creating legal troubles for Alsynov. 

As tensions escalated, the protesters voiced their dissent, chanting powerful slogans such as “Fail, we stand with you!” and “Freedom!”, as they called for the removal of Bashkortostan’s governor. 

In response, law enforcement employed teargas and batons in an effort to scatter the crowd, leading to a clash that left dozens injured, resulting in multiple detentions.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

STOLYPIN: No, World War III is not on the horizon

US adds 17 Liberian-flagged bulk carriers and oil tankers Russian sanctions busting blacklist

Global concern as Pakistan, Iran agree to 'de-escalate'

News

#BREAKING: Israel bombs Damascus killing several Iranian military officers

Several Iranian military officers have been killed in an Israeli strike on Damascus's official compound.

US adds 17 Liberian-flagged bulk carriers and oil tankers Russian sanctions busting blacklist

The US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) added 17 Liberian-flagged bulk carriers and oil tankers to its Russian sanctions busting blacklist, citing alleged violations related to Western-imposed oil price cap sanctions on Russian oil.

Global concern as Pakistan, Iran agree to 'de-escalate'

China expressed its readiness on January 19 to mediate between Pakistan and Iran following recent exchanges of attacks on militant targets along their shared border

Kazakhstan’s egg help to Russia causes grumbling

Subsidised stores in border areas are limiting how many eggs people can buy.

European Parliament approves resolution attacking release of EU funds to Hungary

Parliament also urges European Council to examine whether Hungary has committed serious and persistent breaches of EU values, which could in theory lead to the suspension of its voting rights.

#BREAKING: Israel bombs Damascus killing several Iranian military officers
3 hours ago
US adds 17 Liberian-flagged bulk carriers and oil tankers Russian sanctions busting blacklist
3 hours ago
Global concern as Pakistan, Iran agree to 'de-escalate'
19 hours ago
Kazakhstan’s egg help to Russia causes grumbling
23 hours ago
European Parliament approves resolution attacking release of EU funds to Hungary
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    5 months ago
  2. Russian spring offensive could lead to war with Nato, according to German defence scenario
    4 days ago
  3. Who was Peshraw Dizayee, the Kurdish businessman killed in the IRGC strikes?
    4 days ago
  4. Top Ukrainian politician Oleksiy Arestovych gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    1 month ago
  5. Russia and China maintain grip on Kazakhstan’s uranium supply amid US and EU high reliance on it
    1 day ago
  1. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    5 months ago
  2. Top Ukrainian politician Oleksiy Arestovych gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    1 month ago
  3. Serbian opposition leader brutally beaten by secret services
    15 days ago
  4. US warns Kyiv it will stop delivering badly needed Patriot missiles to Ukraine soon
    11 days ago
  5. Russian spring offensive could lead to war with Nato, according to German defence scenario
    4 days ago

Reports

Dismiss