Polish industrial production eases decline to 3.2% y/y in May

Polish industrial production eases decline to 3.2% y/y in May
/ bne IntelliNews
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw June 22, 2023

Poland’s industrial production contracted 3.2% year on year in constant prices in May (chart), after a revised fall of 6% y/y the preceding month, unadjusted data from the statistical office GUS showed on June 21.

Despite easing contraction in May, industrial output still came 0.2pp worse off the consensus line, pointing to a decline in activity in the industrial sector that is consistent with the weakening of demand amid high – although diminishing - inflation and high interest rates in Poland. 

Unlike in export-oriented segments of the industry, “the continuing decline in non-export segments reflects the weakness of domestic demand in Poland”, Credit Bank Agricole said in a comment on the GUS figures.

Industrial production data and other data published recently suggest that Poland’s economic slowdown might have bottomed out early in the second quarter. 

“We maintain our scenario of a ‘soft landing’ for the Polish economy,” Credit Bank Agricole  said. 

In line with that, the GDP growth rate in Poland will decrease to around 1% in 2023, with no significant increase in unemployment.

Seasonally adjusted, output growth fell 2.4% y/y in May, following a decline of 3.4% y/y the preceding month, GUS data showed. 

In unadjusted monthly terms, industrial production added 4.4% in May after declining a revised 14.4% m/m in April, GUS also said. The adjusted month-on-month fall came in at 1%, improving slightly versus a decline of 1.6% m/m in April. 

Broken down by the main segments and in unadjusted terms, output declined 2.7% y/y in May in manufacturing after falling a revised 5.4% y/y in April. 

Output in the utility sector declined 6.5% y/y in May after a revised fall of 11.8% y/y the preceding month. 

In water supply and waste management, production slid 2.4% y/y in May, which followed a decline of 3.8% y/y in April.

Production also decreased 11.2% y/y in mining and quarrying, after falling 11.7% y/y in April, GUS data also showed.

Overall, production rose in 13 out of 34 industrial segments in May in y/y terms, up from just 9 in April. 

Industrial production data do not change much in the outlook for Poland’s monetary policy. The National Bank of Poland’s reference interest rate has remained at 6.75% since September.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

PiS leader Kaczynski rejoins government in reshuffle ahead of critical election

US chipmaker Intel to invest €4.6bn in Polish semiconductor assembly plant

Europe slow to sign military procurement contracts needed to supply Ukraine with weapons

Data

North Macedonia's central bank raises policy rate to 6%

NBRM's monetary tightening continues as risks associated with inflation remain.

Annual growth of Slovenia’s PPI slows to 6.6% in May

The PPI's momentum decelerated after it peaked at 22.5% in May 2022.

Polish core inflation eases to lowest level since December

Core inflation fell to 11.5% y/y in May, easing 0.7pp versus April.

Istanbul-listed Europen obtains TRY 500mn 10-year loan from Development Bank of Turkey at TLREF+1%

Central bank extends loans under Advance Loans Against Investment Commitment scheme launched during pandemic. TRY 244bn so far extended, equivalent to 3% share of Turkey’s TRY 9 trillion ($380.2bn) lira loans volume.

Russia’s grain harvest may reach 130mn tonnes if the weather is good

Russia’s grain harvest may reach 130mn tonnes in the event of favourable weather conditions this year, Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko told TASS on June 16, adding that the 2022 harvest record might be equalled in the future.

North Macedonia's central bank raises policy rate to 6%
16 hours ago
Annual growth of Slovenia’s PPI slows to 6.6% in May
23 hours ago
Polish core inflation eases to lowest level since December
3 days ago
Istanbul-listed Europen obtains TRY 500mn 10-year loan from Development Bank of Turkey at TLREF+1%
6 days ago
Russia’s grain harvest may reach 130mn tonnes if the weather is good
6 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Georgian officials attack McDonald's over "LGBT propaganda" in Happy Meal
    6 days ago
  2. Armenia's exports to Russia almost triple in 2022
    9 days ago
  3. Russia doubles military trained dolphins patrols at its key Crimean naval base
    7 days ago
  4. Europe slow to sign military procurement contracts needed to supply Ukraine with weapons
    2 days ago
  5. Erdogan risks sparking tensions with Iran over land corridor Azerbaijan is demanding from Armenia
    6 days ago
  1. Georgian officials attack McDonald's over "LGBT propaganda" in Happy Meal
    6 days ago
  2. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    27 days ago
  3. Lukashenko collapses a second time, hospitalised in Moscow
    25 days ago
  4. Is Lukashenko dead?
    1 month ago
  5. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss