Petrofac given West Africa operations services contract from bp

Offshore engineering specialist Petrofac has secured a three-year operations services contract from bp, deepening their collaboration in West Africa.

This multimillion-dollar Master Services Agreement covers a wide range of services for bp’s Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project, which extends across Mauritania and Senegal. These services include onshore and offshore management, supervision, personnel supply, and equipment maintenance.

Nick Shorten, Petrofac's COO for Asset Solutions, emphasised the company’s dedication to excellence and safety.

“Having supplied operation services for the floating production storage and offloading vessel and liquefied natural gas hub since 2022, and developed operational procedures in 2021, this additional scope demonstrates bp’s confidence in Petrofac and supports our selective geographic expansion strategy,” he stated in a press release.

Rebecca King, the Vice President of Production for Mauritania and Senegal at bp, recognised Petrofac's previous support for the GTA project and highlighted how their new contract for mechanical handling services will enhance their partnership.

“Petrofac already supplies the GTA project with deck crew services. This award to supply mechanical handling services across our nearshore and deepwater facilities can only strengthen our relationship,” she said.