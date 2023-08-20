Ortega reportedly allowing Russian military to establish bases, cruise missile batteries in Nicaragua

Ortega reportedly allowing Russian military to establish bases, cruise missile batteries in Nicaragua
Range of Russian cruise missile types / Twitter/@Sprinter
By bnl editorial staff August 20, 2023

Daniel Ortega, the president of Nicaragua, has signed a decree giving Russia permission to station troops and establish military bases in his country, according to a report from Kh-101 missiles had a range of around 5,000 km, which is long enough to allow them to reach most of the US and the southernmost parts of Canada (or into Brazil, Bolivia and northern Chile, for that matter).

As of press time, the Sprinter report could not be confirmed.

If true, Ortega’s decree represents yet another sign of rising tensions between Russia and the West – and in particular, the US. Just last week, Alba Azucena Torres Mejia, the Nicaraguan ambassador to Moscow, declared that the Central American country “supports Russia and is ready to widen bilateral co-operation” in all spheres.

One of the comments on the X post noted that Russian state television had reported in June 2022 that Nicaragua’s president had invited the Russian Armed Forces to deploy troops in his country. The report stated that the invitation had come in the form of a decree allowing foreign warships and military aircraft to enter Nicaragua on a temporary basis and “for humanitarian purposes” only.

Sprinter’s report was published one day before the US State Department expanded sanctions on Managua by imposing visa restrictions on 100 Nicaraguan municipal officials. The State Department described the move as a bid to “promote accountability for the Ortega-Murillo regime’s relentless attacks on civil liberties.” In a statement, it faulted Ortega and his Vice President Rosario Murillo for it efforts “to repress civil society organisations, close civic spaces” and “unjustly” imprison opponents of the current government.

News

Turkish power producer Karpowership offers to cut controversial South Africa contract to 5 years from 20

While Karpowership has offered to reduce its original contract period for providing emergency power to South Africa with its floating gas-powered plants, the shorter contract also suggests an increased price.

Russian investors launch action after being stung in $100mn crypto heist

A group of about 50 Russian and CIS high-net worth clients are launching a class action against the crypto platform Atomic Wallet after their money was caught up in a $100mn heist, bne IntelliNews can reveal.

Orban invites illiberal allies to Budapest on national holiday celebrating Hungary’s Western orientation

Unprecedented showcasing of power by Hungary’s strongman alongside World Athletics Championships.

US signs off on F-16 fighter jet delivery to Ukraine

The United States has signed off on the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in a breaking move for which Kyiv has ardently pushed for months, Reuters reported on August 17.

Netherlands, Denmark to supply Ukraine with F-16 jet fighters

After months of procrastinating, the Netherlands has promised to send Ukraine 42 of its F-16 jet fighters and Denmark another 19.

Reports

