NBU cuts policy rate to 20%

NBU cuts policy rate to 20%
The Ukrainian inflation rate has been falling / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews September 19, 2023

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) cut the key policy rate by 200bp to 20% at the board meeting held on September 14. (chart)

Andriy Pishniy, the Chairman of the NBU board, said one of the primary drivers behind this rate reduction is the continued deceleration of inflation in Ukraine. In August, annual inflation slowed to 8.6%, a figure below the NBU's initial forecast. While the bank expects this downward trend to persist, it acknowledges that the potential for rapid inflation reduction has nearly reached its limits.

In addition to the positive trajectory of inflation, the NBU's ability to maintain exchange rate stability has played a crucial role in facilitating the rate reduction cycle. By striking a balance between reducing interest rates and sustaining the attractiveness of hryvnia savings, the NBU aims to create a conducive environment for economic growth.

However, the bank remains cognisant of the challenges that Ukraine's businesses face. Significant pressures on business expenses persist, stemming from both war-related losses and the escalating costs of electricity and fuel. These factors may impede the rapid deceleration of inflation, and the NBU acknowledges this in its decision-making process.

Looking ahead, the majority of members within the NBU Monetary Policy Committee anticipate that the discount rate will further decrease to a range of 18-19% by the end of 2023. This gradual reduction aligns with the bank's commitment to fostering economic stability and ensuring that the financial landscape in Ukraine remains conducive to sustainable growth.

The NBU's decision to lower the key policy rate reflects its ongoing dedication to navigating the complex economic challenges faced by Ukraine while simultaneously fostering an environment that encourages investment, savings and economic development.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Ukraine storage reaches 14.7 bcm, enough for winter

Bulgaria destroys drone found in Black Sea resort

Poland bans import of Ukrainian grain after EU-wide embargo expires

Data

Ukraine storage reaches 14.7 bcm, enough for winter

Ukraine has accumulated 14.7bn cubic metres of natural gas in its underground storage facilities, passing the target needed to get through the winter, the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy reported on September 19.

Polish CPI growth eases to 10.1% y/y in August, statistics office confirms

Analysts who had earlier expected inflation to remain close to 10% y/y at the end of 2023 now expect it to hover around the 6% y/y - 7% y/y mark only.

Moldova’s GDP down 2.2% y/y in Q2 as consumption plunges

High energy prices dragged down growth, which remained negative for the fifth consecutive quarter.

Kosovo's economic growth slows down to 2.0% y/y in Q2

'Punitive measures' introduced by the EU and US over Kosovo's failure to de-escalate tensions in the north have caused growth to slow.

Slovak inflation eased to 8.9% y/y in August

Prices stabilise, remaining unchanged month-on-month.

Ukraine storage reaches 14.7 bcm, enough for winter
2 hours ago
Polish CPI growth eases to 10.1% y/y in August, statistics office confirms
1 day ago
Moldova’s GDP down 2.2% y/y in Q2 as consumption plunges
1 day ago
Kosovo's economic growth slows down to 2.0% y/y in Q2
1 day ago
Slovak inflation eased to 8.9% y/y in August
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Russia mulls drastic measures as domestic fuel shortage crisis grows
    7 days ago
  2. Iran becomes third-largest crude oil producer in OPEC as Saudi turns down taps
    6 days ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  4. US singles out Turkey with latest war sanctions package
    5 days ago
  5. Unidentified air defence accident over northern Iranian city of Gorgan
    1 day ago
  1. Ortega reportedly allowing Russian military to establish bases, cruise missile batteries in Nicaragua
    30 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  3. BRICS MATERIALS: the flourishing intra-BRICS oil trade
    22 days ago
  4. Russia mulls drastic measures as domestic fuel shortage crisis grows
    7 days ago
  5. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss