Ministers from North Macedonia’s junior ruling party resign to pave way for constitutional changes

Ministers from North Macedonia’s junior ruling party resign to pave way for constitutional changes
Skopje has to include ethnic Bulgarians in its constitution as a condition for progressing towards EU accession.
By Valentina Dimitrievska in Skopje July 30, 2023

Ministers and government officials from the Democratic Union for Integration (DUI), a junior coalition partner in North Macedonia's government led by the Social Democrats, tendered their resignations amid the crisis over EU-required constitutional amendments.

The changes concern the inclusion of ethnic Bulgarians in the constitution, as demanded by Bulgaria as a condition for North Macedonia to advance towards EU accession. 

The readiness of the DUI to leave the government was initially disclosed by Foreign Minister, Bujar Osmani, immediately after a leadership meeting between PM Dimitar Kovacevski and opposition VMRO-DPMNE's leader, Hristijan Mickoski, which took place at the beginning of June.

The resignations have been officially confirmed through social media. The written resignation letters have been submitted to Kovacevski, DUI's leader Ali Ahmeti confirmed.

However, resignations will only be executed upon the agreement to and subsequent vote in favour of the constitutional amendments in the parliament by VMRO-DPMNE, which strongly opposes the changes.

In a letter addressed to Kovacevski, Ahmeti stated: "We, the ministers and government officials from the ranks of the DUI, are resigning from the positions we currently hold. The resignations, are automatically effective at the moment when the opposition votes for the constitutional amendments."

The letter also shed light on the critical phase North Macedonia finds itself in, particularly considering the challenges faced in the EU integration process.

As a junior coalition partner, DUI holds seven ministers in key positions.

Following the resignation announcement, VMRO-DPMNE welcomed the decision, said the resignations had to be irrevocable and called for snap elections.

"It is significant that after 20 years in power, DUI is now prepared to transition into opposition, where they can be held accountable for any alleged crimes and have an opportunity to prove their innocence. This paves the way for swift elections, as any further delays or political maneuvering at the expense of the state and the citizens' future would be counterproductive," VMRO-DPMNE said in a statement.

Bulgaria had previously vetoed North Macedonia's EU accession due to concerns related to language, history and culture. However, Bulgaria lifted its veto, leading to the first intergovernmental conference taking place in July 2022. The start of EU accession talks, marked by the second intergovernmental conference, depends on North Macedonia's ability to meet Bulgaria's demands.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Storms follow heatwaves to batter Southeast Europe’s crops

Fears Russian war in Ukraine to increase illicit financial flows in Western Balkans

Almost half Western Balkan citizens consider emigrating as EU accession hopes fade

News

Czech oligarch Kretinsky reaches an agreement on entry into French retailer Casino

Kretisnky’s consortium will own between 50.4% and 53% of Casino’s shares after debt restructuring of French retail group.

Putin at 2023 Africa-Russia summit: Wiping debts, donating grain and boosting co-operation

Russia and Africa can work together to protect national sovereignty and put an end to colonialism, Russian President Vladimir Putin told African delegates at the 2023 Africa-Russia summit in St. Petersburg.

Ukraine advances in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk: Is the main stage of the counter-offensive underway?

Is the main stage of Ukraine’s counter-offensive underway? Ukraine made noticeable advancements on July 26 and 27 along three fronts in the Western Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, with the bulk of troops deployed in the south-east.

Putin to send six African countries grain “free of charge”, refuses to rejoin Black Sea Grain Initiative

Putin stated that Russia had the ability to “fill in the gap left by the withdrawal of the Ukrainian grain from the global market, either by selling its grain or by transferring it for free to the neediest countries in Africa”.

Sunwoda to set up EV battery plant in Hungary with €1.5bn investment

Hungary ranks fourth globally in electric vehicle battery production, and is set to move up to second place.

Czech oligarch Kretinsky reaches an agreement on entry into French retailer Casino
2 hours ago
Putin at 2023 Africa-Russia summit: Wiping debts, donating grain and boosting co-operation
16 hours ago
Ukraine advances in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk: Is the main stage of the counter-offensive underway?
2 days ago
Putin to send six African countries grain “free of charge”, refuses to rejoin Black Sea Grain Initiative
3 days ago
Sunwoda to set up EV battery plant in Hungary with €1.5bn investment
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Wildfires strike Croatia's Dubrovnik region
    5 days ago
  2. Putin to send six African countries grain “free of charge”, refuses to rejoin Black Sea Grain Initiative
    3 days ago
  3. Iran backs Japan’s call for Kuril Islands talks with Russia amid Moscow ‘betrayal’ in Gulf territorial dispute
    7 days ago
  4. Outraged Bulgarian government mulls diplomatic options after Russian MP's invasion threat
    6 days ago
  5. Ukraine advances in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk: Is the main stage of the counter-offensive underway?
    2 days ago
  1. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    2 months ago
  2. Russia has declined South Africa's request for President Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit, says Pretoria
    14 days ago
  3. Wildfires strike Croatia's Dubrovnik region
    5 days ago
  4. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    1 month ago
  5. Estonia becomes first Baltic state to legalise same-sex marriage
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss