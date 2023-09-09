Kyiv slams Russian parliamentary elections in the Crimea and four annexed Ukrainian regions

Russia held parliamentary elections in the Crimea and four annexed regions, where the ruling United Russia won an overwhelming majority. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews September 9, 2023

Kyiv slammed Russia for holding what it described as "sham elections" on September 8 in Crimea and several other Ukrainian regions that were annexed by the invading forces last year.

The elections in Crimea, the second since Russia annexed the peninsula in 2014, were won with an overwhelming majority by Russia’s ruling party, United Russia.

The Ukrainian foreign ministry declared the vote a violation of Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity and international law.

“Russia’s sham elections in the temporarily occupied territories are null and void. They will not have any legal consequences and will not lead to a change in the status of the Ukrainian territories captured by the Russian army,” the statement said.  

Ukraine’s foreign ministry called upon its international partners to denounce Russia's actions and impose sanctions on those responsible for organising the elections.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken joined Ukraine in condemning the vote, labelling them as "illegitimate." In response to these allegations, the Russian embassy in the United States accused the US of meddling in Russia's internal affairs.

Crimea has long since been recognised in the Russian constitution as part of the country. Last autumn Russia changed the constitution again to include four regions captured by the Russian army – Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhya – as Russian sovereign territory. The four regions voted in September a referendum – widely seen as rigged – to leave Ukraine and join Russia. Crimea was annexed using a similar referendum nine years ago.

Kyiv has consistently refused to recognise the legitimacy of elections held in the five regions under Russian control, including Crimea.

The elections took place between September 8 and 10 in various Russian regions. In total, elections of different levels occurred in 85 Russian regions, with top regional officials and lawmakers being chosen in 21 and 20 regions respectively.

Secretary Blinken said that Russia's actions in holding these elections ran contrary to UN Charter principles, including respect for state sovereignty and territorial integrity, which are fundamental to global security and stability.

The elections in these regions were marred by controversy and a lack of transparency. Many residents, fearing violence and brutality, had fled the areas.

The exiled mayor of Mariupol, now controlled by Russia, was quoted as saying by Reuters that the elections were taking place with no voter lists and candidate lists. "It is clear that there is no trust from the people toward this process, which should be called a sham election," he said in an interview.

