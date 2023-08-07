Iran building collapse death toll rises to five

Iran building collapse death toll rises to five
Iran's Fars news agency said policemen were securing the planned demolition of 'unauthorised buildings' in south Tehran when the buildings collapsed. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelIiNews August 7, 2023

Five people including two policemen have been killed and more than a dozen others injured after five neighbouring buildings in southwest Tehran collapsed on August 6, IRNA reported.

Following orders to demolish the illegal several-storey structures, police and demolition crews were caught out when the structures came crashing down upon them in what is the latest incident in the Iranian capital of shoddy construction work.

The process to tear down the dangerous structures was by a judicial order to address unsafe and illegal construction in the southern low-income Khalazir area of the capital.

During the demolition, five neighbouring buildings collapsed due to their instability and lack of adherence to safety standards, with reports later saying they were built without foundations.

Consequently, four police officers and two municipality staff members were trapped under the debris.

Two police later died of their injures, Fars News Agency reported.

According to Tasnim News Agency, the bodies of Colonel Yazdan Soleiman Abadi, the head of Tenth Base of Tehran’s Public Security Police, and Sergeant Hossein Esmaeili, a member of the same base, were retrieved and identified from the debris.

Ahmad Sadeghi, a member of Tehran City Council and the former head of Tehran's Crisis Management Organisation, went to the scene of the incident and told Fars reporter: “Buildings are being constructed in this neighbourhood without even having foundations, and their structures are built overnight.”

He continued, “Illegal builders took advantage of last year's conditions and built these buildings. They are employing the worst kind of thugs and do not allow anyone to approach these buildings.

“If these buildings were constructed and people lived in them, a severe disaster would occur in case of a collapse.”

Iran has seen a spate of massive building collapses and fires from poor construction and maintenance in recent years, the most recent occurring in Abadan in the country’s south.

That incident saw some 43 people killed as a partially finished 10-story Metropol Tower building collapsed on a busy shopping street.

  

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Iran Chamber of Commerce remains under attack for refusal to let in state elements

Iran’s economy weakened under Raisi

Iran’s ridesharing drivers fret over implications of new hijab bill

News

Future without load shedding possible for South Africa, Eskom board chairperson says

Other than saying it was possible to envision an end to outages plaguing South Africa, Eskom's board chairman remained vague when questioned about timelines for key developments at the troubled utility.

ADNOC to acquire stake in Azerbaijan’s Absheron gas field

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC) this week agreed a deal to buy into its first international upstream project, through the acquisition of a 30% stake in Azerbaijan’s offshore Absheron gas field.

Three dead as heavy rain and flooding ravage Slovenia

PM Robert Golob says "catastrophic" floods are the worst natural disaster in history of independent Slovenia.

Saudi peace talks put Ukraine territorial integrity at the core of any deal with Russia

Meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Jeddah agrees that Ukraine’s territorial integrity must be at the heart of any peace deal with Russia to end the war.

Iran’s economy weakened under Raisi

Two years into Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi’s coming to power, citizens are suffering from runaway inflation, shrinking purchasing power, depreciating national currency, a worsening water crisis, and shortage of electricity and gas

Future without load shedding possible for South Africa, Eskom board chairperson says
38 minutes ago
ADNOC to acquire stake in Azerbaijan’s Absheron gas field
6 hours ago
Three dead as heavy rain and flooding ravage Slovenia
1 day ago
Saudi peace talks put Ukraine territorial integrity at the core of any deal with Russia
1 day ago
Iran’s economy weakened under Raisi
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Karabakh blockade reaches critical point as food supplies run low
    6 days ago
  2. Poland says it is ready to “isolate” Belarus to protect border
    10 days ago
  3. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    5 days ago
  4. MOSCOW BLOG: Budget revenues surge as Russia completes switch to Asian oil markets
    3 days ago
  5. Saudi peace talks put Ukraine territorial integrity at the core of any deal with Russia
    1 day ago
  1. Russia has declined South Africa's request for President Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit, says Pretoria
    21 days ago
  2. Wildfires strike Croatia's Dubrovnik region
    12 days ago
  3. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    1 month ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    2 months ago
  5. Poland says it is ready to “isolate” Belarus to protect border
    10 days ago

Reports

Dismiss