Hungary’s government deficit surges to 17-year high in Q1

Hungary’s government deficit surges to 17-year high in Q1
The government's 3.9% deficit target in 2023 could be in jeopardy. / bne IntelliNews
By Tamas Csonka in Budapest July 5, 2023

 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Hungarian parliament passes controversial law on teachers' status

Hungary sets up new ministry for EU affairs

Two other Chinese EV battery makers heading for Hungary, says Szijjarto

Data

Industrial prices in Romania drop for second consecutive month

The 13.7% drop in energy prices over the past two months pushed down industrial prices by 5.4%.

Ukraine's industrial production and retails sales leap y/y in May on low base effects

Industrial Production in Ukraine increased 51.20% in March of 2023 over the same month in the previous year as the base effect of the start of the war kicked in.

Mood in Polish manufacturing worsens sharply in June, PMI indicates

PMI fell 1.9 points to 45.1, confirming bleak outlook for GDP growth this year.

Russia’s manufacturing PMI continues to improve in June

Russia’s manufacturing PMI continued to trend in positive territory in June 2023 amid stable demand and sustained total sales, albeit the upturn slowed slightly from May following softer expansions, according to the latest report by S&P Global.

CBR improves Russia’s economic outlook in June macroeconomic survey

The Central Bank of Russia has improved its outlook for the Russian economy again in its latest June survey of professional economists’ predictions, which includes the central bank’s own forecasts.

Industrial prices in Romania drop for second consecutive month
3 hours ago
Ukraine's industrial production and retails sales leap y/y in May on low base effects
17 hours ago
Mood in Polish manufacturing worsens sharply in June, PMI indicates
1 day ago
Russia’s manufacturing PMI continues to improve in June
1 day ago
CBR improves Russia’s economic outlook in June macroeconomic survey
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago
  2. Estonia becomes first Baltic state to legalise same-sex marriage
    14 days ago
  3. Ukraine security service arrests Russian sleeper agent connected to Kramatorsk cafe attack
    6 days ago
  4. Ukraine’s population crashes to 29mn
    28 days ago
  5. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    13 days ago
  1. Georgian officials attack McDonald's over "LGBT propaganda" in Happy Meal
    19 days ago
  2. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    13 days ago
  3. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago
  4. Ukraine’s population crashes to 29mn
    28 days ago
  5. WAGNER MUTINY LIVE: latest news on Prigozhin’s insurrection
    10 days ago

Reports

Dismiss