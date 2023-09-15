Hungary faces steep demographic decline in coming decades

Hungary faces steep demographic decline in coming decades
The government has long advocated a "procreation over immigration" approach to deal with demographic decline. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews September 15, 2023

Hungary’s demographic situation is set to worsen in the coming decades and the country’s population will decline below 9mn by 2043 compared to 9.63mn at present and after peaking at 10.7mn in 1980, liberal online news site 444.hu writes on September 14 ahead of two-day Demographic Summit in Budapest.

The number of children born in Hungary is falling each year, and the number of women of childbearing age has fallen by 20% in the past 20 years, President Katalin Novak said in an interview published before the summit. Without an increase in birth rates, Hungary's future is in danger, she added.

The natural population loss in Hungary came to 44,653 last year compared with 62,705 in 2021, which was largely due to the pandemic, according to the latest census completed in 2022. The pandemic hit Hungary hard, with 48,000 losing their lives in 2021 and 2022.

The natural population loss since the last census in 2011 was 464,000. This was mitigated by a net influx of 131,000 immigrants, mainly from nearby countries, bringing the total population decline over 11 years to 333,000.

The government has long advocated a "procreation over immigration" approach to deal with demographic decline and introduced a string of family support measures, and it took credit for the improvement in the fertility rate, which has grown to over 1.5 from 1.23 since 2011.

The birth rate had been increasing up until 2021 but has reversed in the past few years, due to age demographics as the children of baby boomers (the so-called Ratko generation in Hungarian, named after the hardline anti-abortion minister in 1949-1953) born between 1945-1953, are now past fertility age.

The forecasts are disheartening and foreshadow an accelerating decline in population, as well as a severe ageing of the population.

By 2043, Hungary's population will fall below 9mn and a quarter of them (24.9%) will be over 65 compared to 20% at present. The share of population older than 70 will grow from 13% in 2022 to over 20%. In more than 20 years, the share of young people below 15 will fall to 14.9% from 15.7% at present.

The decline in the number of the working-age population (20-60 years) is even more pronounced, falling from nearly 55% to 50%. This poses huge challenges for Hungary’s labour market, which is already struggling to meet the growing labour needs of new factories.

According to the labour ministry’s optimistic scenario, the number of working-age people will fall by around 300,000 by 2030. The dire labour shortage in the industry is forcing Viktor Orban’s government to change its anti-immigration rhetoric

The prime minister in March at an economic forum said the country will need at least 500,000 workers to meet growing industrial capacities in the vehicle and related EV battery sectors. The government has eased labour rules for third-country nationals that will pave for the arrival of tens of thousands of guest workers from China, Mongolia, India and the Philippines. This has already created tensions in some rural areas. To quell the discontent of locals, a mayor of a small Hungarian spa town called for residents not to let their homes to Asian workers. 

The 5th Budapest Demographic Summit will be attended by heads of state and government, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Italian leader Giorgia Meloni as well as Nobel laureate economist James Hackman, psychologist Jordan Peterson and inspirational speaker Nick Vujicic and religious leaders, opinion leaders, media personalities, NGO leaders from four continents.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Hungarian industrial production falls 2.6% y/y in July

Poland gives EU “ultimatum” on Ukrainian grain imports

Sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake, says Putin

News

Latest round of talks between Kosovo and Serbia fails

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell blamed the failure on Kosovo’s rejection of a compromise proposal.

Iranians are returning to Dagestan after 300-year absence

Iranians are returning to Dagestan with a new group visa waiver programme between Tehran and Moscow. Locked away from Derbent for 300 years, direct flights to the region will start on September 20.

Romania builds concrete shelters near Ukraine border after series of Russian drone crashes

Shelters built in Tulcea county close to Ukrainian Danube ports that have repeatedly come under attack from Russia.

Plight of Kyrgyzstan’s ‘canary in coal mine’ news service Kloop worsens

Internet providers block media outlet’s website as country’s authoritarian populist regime steps up clampdown on free press and civil society.

Iran becomes third-largest crude oil producer in OPEC as Saudi turns down taps

Iranian production hits 3mn bpd in August, rising by 143,000 bpd compared to July.

Latest round of talks between Kosovo and Serbia fails
10 hours ago
Iranians are returning to Dagestan after 300-year absence
1 day ago
Romania builds concrete shelters near Ukraine border after series of Russian drone crashes
1 day ago
Plight of Kyrgyzstan’s ‘canary in coal mine’ news service Kloop worsens
1 day ago
Iran becomes third-largest crude oil producer in OPEC as Saudi turns down taps
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Russia mulls drastic measures as domestic fuel shortage crisis grows
    3 days ago
  2. Rare Subtropical Storm Daniel hits Libya, causing flooding and havoc
    4 days ago
  3. Iran becomes third-largest crude oil producer in OPEC as Saudi turns down taps
    1 day ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  5. STOLYPIN: Patriots against Putin
    8 days ago
  1. Ortega reportedly allowing Russian military to establish bases, cruise missile batteries in Nicaragua
    25 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  3. BRICS MATERIALS: the flourishing intra-BRICS oil trade
    18 days ago
  4. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    1 month ago
  5. Russia mulls drastic measures as domestic fuel shortage crisis grows
    3 days ago

Reports

Dismiss