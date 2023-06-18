Heritage completes Albania’s first property blockchain transaction

Heritage completes Albania’s first property blockchain transaction
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews June 18, 2023

Albanian asset management services provider Heritage has announced that it successfully conducted the country's first-ever real estate blockchain transaction. The company tokenised a €60,000 apartment in the seaside city of Vlora in southwest Albania.

Thirty-two took part in the transaction via Heritage’s custom-made platform. Heritage now plans to expand its blockchain operations, aiming for a portfolio of projects worth a total of €2mn.

Heritage described the transaction as “an important step towards revolutionising investments in real estate properties in Albania”, according to a post on Instagram. 

“Heritage is the first platform in Albania to introduce blockchain technology to the real estate market. Through the tokenisation of these properties, Heritage offers investors the opportunity to purchase fractional shares in the best luxury real estate assets throughout Albania, allowing them to diversify their investment portfolios and gain excellent exposure to this market,” the company said.

