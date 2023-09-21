EU reaction to Azerbaijan attack on Nagorno-Karabakh muted by growing dependence on Azeri gas

EU reaction to Azerbaijan attack on Nagorno-Karabakh muted by growing dependence on Azeri gas
Azerbaijan gas is proving to be crucial to the EU in its efforts to replace Russian gas exports. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews September 21, 2023

The Western reaction to Azerbaijan’s attack on Nagorno-Karabakh this week has been muted by its growing dependence on Azeri gas supplies.

Azerbaijan launched a so-called anti-terrorist operation in the enclave on September 19, shelling cities and towns that rapidly led to Nagorno-Karabakh’s surrender within 24 hours on September 20.

Thanks to the war in Ukraine, the EU has turned to Baku to replace the lost Russian gas deliveries. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen travelled to Baku to sign a 10bn cubic metre gas supply deal last year as the EU scrambled to find new sources of gas.

“The European Union has therefore decided to diversify away from Russia and to turn towards more reliable, trustworthy partners. And I am glad to count Azerbaijan among them,” von der Leyen said in a speech to President Ilham Aliyev during her visit to Baku. “You are indeed a crucial energy partner for us and you have always been reliable.”

IEA chief Fatih Birol said at the time that new supplies of Azerbaijan still fall far short of being able to meet European demand for gas in the long term.

“It is categorically not enough to just rely on gas from non-Russian sources – these supplies are simply not available in the volumes required to substitute for missing deliveries from Russia,” Birol wrote in an article published by the IEA. “This will be the case even if gas supplies from Norway and Azerbaijan flow at maximum capacity.”

The gas deal doubled the supply of gas from Azerbaijan to the EU and committed to an expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) to deliver more gas in the future.

“This is already a very important supply route for the European Union, delivering currently more than 8 bcm of gas per year,” von der Leyen said in Baku. “And we will expand its capacity to 20 bcm in a few years. From [2023] on, we should already reach 12 bcm. This will help compensate for cuts in supplies of Russian gas and contribute significantly to Europe's security of supply.”

Azerbaijan’s oil and gas export pipeline routes to the West

Leyen’s deal and personal meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was heavily criticised by NGOs for ignoring Azerbaijan’s widespread human rights abuses and brutal authoritarian control of the country.

The attack on Nagorno-Karabakh, which technically belongs to Azerbaijan, but is almost entirely populated by Armenians, has also brought down international criticism, as it appears that Baku is attempting to retake control of the enclave, force the residents out and replace them with Azeris.

Europe gets around 3% of its gas from Azerbaijan. However, as Baku has been piping more gas west to the EU, it has also been importing more gas from Russia in the east, as its domestic gas production is insufficient both to meet domestic demand and its export commitments to the EU. The Azeri gas deal is in fact a backdoor route for Russian to continue its gas exports to Europe, in addition to the ongoing exports via Ukraine and Turkey.

Aliev has been able to take advantage of Armenia’s relative isolation to bring about the attack and recapture of Nagorno-Karabakh. Russia is supposed to provide security in the region under the terms of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), but has been passive in the dispute, distracted by its own war in Ukraine.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Armenia's Pashinyan takes the blame for an absent Russia in the face of Azeri aggression

Armenian separatists surrender in Karabakh

Russian, Iranian defence chief meet in Tehran to discuss the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh

Features

Kazakhstan: Investigation into ex-president’s nephew signals new turn in elite infighting

Analysts believe this case indicates that President Tokayev feels more confident in his authority.

Armenia's Pashinyan takes the blame for an absent Russia in the face of Azeri aggression

A weakened Armenian President Nikol Pashinyan is taking the blame for Russia’s absence and a weakened Armenia, leaving Yerevan vulnerable to Azerbaijan aggression.

From Donbas to Irpin: one Ukrainian’s journey rebuilding his homeland

Dance instructor and entrepreneur Alexey Ovchinnikov’s new studio is part of the revitalisation of the war-ravaged town of Irpin.

Russian oil price discount shrinking, sanction dodging widespread

A recent study by the KSE Institute, led by senior economist Benjamin Hilgenstock, found that Russia is successfully avoiding oil sanctions and that the discounts it has to offer on its barrels of oil are tightening in comparison with Brent.

Onetime 'King of Europe' Tusk now fights to lead Poland

The former premier and European Council president has restored faith in the Civic Platform party but the road to end PiS’ rule remains as steep as ever.

Kazakhstan: Investigation into ex-president’s nephew signals new turn in elite infighting
6 hours ago
Armenia's Pashinyan takes the blame for an absent Russia in the face of Azeri aggression
23 hours ago
From Donbas to Irpin: one Ukrainian’s journey rebuilding his homeland
1 day ago
Russian oil price discount shrinking, sanction dodging widespread
1 day ago
Onetime 'King of Europe' Tusk now fights to lead Poland
6 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Iran becomes third-largest crude oil producer in OPEC as Saudi turns down taps
    8 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  3. US singles out Turkey with latest war sanctions package
    6 days ago
  4. Unidentified air defence accident over northern Iranian city of Gorgan
    3 days ago
  5. Russia mulls drastic measures as domestic fuel shortage crisis grows
    9 days ago
  1. Ortega reportedly allowing Russian military to establish bases, cruise missile batteries in Nicaragua
    1 month ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  3. BRICS MATERIALS: the flourishing intra-BRICS oil trade
    24 days ago
  4. Russia mulls drastic measures as domestic fuel shortage crisis grows
    9 days ago
  5. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss