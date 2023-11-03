Energy prices push up factory-gate inflation in Romania in September

Energy prices push up factory-gate inflation in Romania in September
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews November 3, 2023

The prices of industrial production (chart) in Romania increased by 2% in September, compared to August – the steepest rise since October 2022, as the energy prices rose by 5.2% in just a month, the largest monthly leap since July last year.

The annual industrial price inflation remained, however, negative: -0.4% y/y as of September (-3.3% y/y in August).

The industrial prices were thus still lower than they were in April this year.

Uncertainties related to the oil price cast concerns related to further disinflation during the next year, seen as softer in terms of consumer prices compared to projections sketched during the first part of the year.

New migration crisis takes toll on Balkan economies

Ahold Delhaize buys Romania's Profi chain from MidEuropa for €1.3bn

BALKAN BLOG: Southeast Europe’s young reformers burn bright but fade fast

