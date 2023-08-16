Ameriabank announces net profit of $56 million for H1

Ameriabank has shared its unaudited financial performance for Q2 2023, highlighting positive trends. The net profit for the first half of 2023 reached AMD 21.7 billion ($56 million), signifying a 13% rise compared to the previous year, with a return on equity (ROE) of 25.3%.
In terms of key financial details, the total loan portfolio expanded by 14% year-to-date, reaching AMD 815 billion. The retail loan portfolio saw a 12% year-to-date growth, reaching AMD 371 billion. The corporate large and SME loan portfolio also experienced a 15% year-to-date increase, totaling AMD 444 billion. Notably, the total SME portfolio grew significantly by 16.7% year-to-date, amounting to AMD 196 billion. Total deposits and bonds combined achieved AMD 934 billion, reflecting a 7% year-to-date growth. The net profit saw a 13% year-on-year increase, reaching AMD 21.7 billion.
Operationally, the offloading rate and cash offloading rate were reported as 98% and 82% respectively. Online banking penetration increased to 73%, marking a 10 percentage points rise year-to-date. The Net Promoter Score (NPS) stood at 77.3%, with a Client Experience Index of 9.8. Mobile and internet banking transactions surged by 87% year-on-year, accompanied by a 50% YoY growth in users. Digital sales accounted for 49% of total sales.
