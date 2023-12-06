Zelenskiy video appeal to Congress for more help cancelled as Republicans present Biden with funding ultimatum

Zelenskiy video appeal to Congress for more help cancelled as Republicans present Biden with funding ultimatum
Zelenskiy had been due to aggress Congress and appeal for more aid, but his speech was cancelled at the last minute. / bne IntelliNews
By Ben Aris in Berlin December 6, 2023

An appeal Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had been due to make to the US congress for more money via video link on December 5 was cancelled at the last minute as the Speaker of the House issued an ultimatum to US President Joe Biden: “No new funding for Ukraine unless funding for a new fence on the southern border is approved.”

Ukraine is running out of money again after Zelenskiy recently signed off Ukraine's 2024 budget that includes the anticipation of $43bn worth of funding from international partners, but the Ministry of Finance (MinFin) admits that $29bn is still unaccounted for.

Bankova is becoming increasingly desperate for funds, as the government has been forced to work out a Plan B to cover next year’s spending that says it will resort to simply turning on the printing presses if more funds are not promised by its international partners.

The MinFIn Economic Policy Advisory Committee issued a working paper on December 5 entitled Financing democracy that laid out a plan to put Ukraine’s funding on a more stable basis as part of the appeal for Ukraine’s international partners to continue to fund the government’s operations during its existential struggle with Russia.

US funding for Ukraine has become ensnared in US domestic politics, where House Republicans have linked funding for Ukraine together with a domestic immigration crisis, as illegal entries to the US across the porous southern border soar and Ukraine’s US funding is increasingly in doubt as a result.

Zelenskiy appeared in front of Congress last year just before Christmas to a rapturous reception to ask for more financial and military aid, but the mood towards Ukraine has cooled dramatically since then as palpable Ukraine fatigue has set in.

An EU four-year €50bn support programme is also looking increasingly uncertain after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban dramatically upped his rhetoric this week, threatening to veto the start of Ukraine’s accession talks and calling for the issue to be taken off the agenda for the December 14-15 EU summit. Ukrainian diplomats have recently travelled to Brussels to try to rally support ahead of the gathering, although the EU elite are all still firmly behind Ukraine and have also been working on a Plan B to circumnavigate Hungary’s veto. All 27 members of the EU have to approve the start of accession talks, giving Hungary a de facto veto.

It remains unclear why Zelenskiy cancelled the planned a video appearance before US Senators on December 5. The meeting was crucial, as it involved discussions on an emergency aid package for Kyiv, including Biden’s proposed $61bn of financial aid that has been snarled up in internal wrangling.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer informed reporters of the cancellation, stating: "Zelenskiy, by the way, could not make it to something happened at the last minute to our briefing."

The announcement followed what the US press called an "Ultimatum to Biden" by Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson, who explicitly linked further aid to Ukraine with the US’ immigration reform. Johnson's letter to the President insists that assistance to Ukraine "will depend on the adoption of fundamental changes to US border security laws."

With the deadline for Ukraine aid fast approaching, the US government admitted this week that it will run out of money for Ukraine by the end of the year if no new allocations of aid are made.

Bankova is clearly becoming increasingly worried by the end of financial support at a time when the fighting on the battlefield has reached a stalemate and the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are in desperate need for more resources.

Andriy Yermak, Zelenskiy's chief of staff, voiced these fears during his visit to the US Institute for Peace in Washington this week to lobby for more help. "If the United States postpones military aid to Ukraine, there is a 'big risk' the country could lose its war with Russia," Yermak said, emphasising the urgency for Congress to approve the aid.

After pressing the AFU to go on the offensive on the southern regions at a secret meeting this summer, top US officials are now acknowledging the counter-offensive has failed, which has fuelled the fatigue. Yermak's statements are seen by some as a pre-emptive effort to shift the blame on the failure to Washington in the event of a Ukrainian defeat and subsequent territorial negotiations. The slow progress has also fuelled the suggestion that Ukraine should cut its losses and begin ceasefire talks with the Kremlin – something that Russia has rejected out of hand after an early deal cut in Istanbul last year was rejected by the US. Top Ukrainian politician David Arakhamia confirmed in December for the seventh time a peace deal was agreed in March 2022.

Senate Republicans have connected Biden's foreign defence funding to the migrant crisis at the southern US border. This move could further delay, or even indefinitely stall, the Ukraine aid.

Zelenskiy's no-show at the Senate forum, which included a classified briefing, has only heightened what is turning into a financial crisis for Bankova. Zelenskiy is also coming under increasing pressure at home, where he has been accused of authoritarian traits in a recent interview with Kyiv mayor Vitaly Klitschko among others.

In the latest criticism, former Zelenskiy adviser and confidant Oleksii Arestovich painted a bleak picture of Ukraine’s position, saying that Ukraine made the strategic choice “in the conflict of Globalists and Realists, we bet on the wrong side.” Globalists want to see Ukrainian democracy triumph over Russia’s autocratic regime and expand Nato, whereas the Realists find the conflict is destabilising the European economies and want Ukraine to return to neutrality and bring the war to an end as soon as possible.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

COP28: A week in, and fossil fuels and finance dominate

Earth nears catastrophic climate tipping points, say scientists

This winter’s gas crisis in Europe is already over before it began.

News

Arkadag, Turkmenistan’s “Man City”, blitz league in debut season

Backed by the regime, new club signed most of their rivals’ best players and won all of their matches in march to title helped along by some most fortunate refereeing.

Moscow sees most snowfall in one day since records began

Moscow experienced an unprecedented snowfall on December 3, setting a record as the heaviest in the city's 145-year history of weather observations.

Western brands’ adverts fund Russian disinformation in Southeast Europe

Disinformation poses threats to stability and democracy and contributes to tensions and violence in the multi-ethnic communities of Bosnia and Kosovo, says report by Balkan Free Media Initiative and CRTA.

Hungarian economists say CPI figures are distorted by change in methodology

Economists suspect figures are being massaged to improve economic picture.

Lukoil mulls sale of Bulgarian refinery, petrol stations

Russian oil company to reassess its presence in Bulgaria and could sell its business after Bulgarian parliament banned imports of Russian oil from March 2024.

Arkadag, Turkmenistan’s “Man City”, blitz league in debut season
5 hours ago
Moscow sees most snowfall in one day since records began
15 hours ago
Western brands’ adverts fund Russian disinformation in Southeast Europe
16 hours ago
Hungarian economists say CPI figures are distorted by change in methodology
16 hours ago
Lukoil mulls sale of Bulgarian refinery, petrol stations
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Top Ukrainian politician David Arakhamia gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    10 days ago
  2. Armenia marks new era with French military purchases
    8 days ago
  3. LONG READ: The boomerang effect: sanctions hurt Europe more than Russia
    5 days ago
  4. Putin's approval rating up to 85% in November, Russians happy with the country's direction
    3 days ago
  5. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    1 month ago
  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    1 month ago
  2. Top Ukrainian politician David Arakhamia gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    10 days ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    3 months ago
  4. Armenia marks new era with French military purchases
    8 days ago
  5. Lavrov confirms Ukraine war peace deal reached last April, but then abandoned
    2 months ago

Reports

SELECT `n`.`nid` AS `id`, `n`.`title`, 'bne IntelliNews' AS authors, 'bne IntelliNews' AS bylines, `wc`.`field_website_callout_value` AS `summary`, `smc`.`field_social_media_callout_value` AS `social`, `pd`.`published_at` AS `date`, `p`.`field_publication__tid` AS `publication_id`, `fm`.`uri` AS `image`, `fspcaption`.`field_story_photo_caption_value` AS `image_credit`, `fspcredit`.`field_story_photo_credit_value` AS `image_author`, `ws`.`field_website_sections_tid` AS `section_id`, `fdfs`.`field_subject_tid` AS `subject_id`, `db`.`body_value` AS `body`, `fm2`.`uri` AS `pdf`, `et`.`field_enable_tracking_value` AS `tracking`, `ht`.`field_head_tags_value` AS `headTags`, `bt`.`field_body_tags_value` AS `bodyTags` FROM `node` AS `n` LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_website_callout` AS `wc` ON wc.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_social_media_callout` AS `smc` ON smc.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `publication_date` AS `pd` ON pd.nid = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_publication_` AS `p` ON p.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_story_picture` AS `sp` ON sp.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `file_managed` AS `fm` ON fm.fid = sp.field_story_picture_fid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_story_photo_caption` AS `fspcaption` ON fspcaption.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_story_photo_credit` AS `fspcredit` ON fspcredit.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `workflow_node` AS `wn` ON wn.nid = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_website_sections` AS `ws` ON ws.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_subject` AS `fdfs` ON fdfs.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_body` AS `db` ON db.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_file` AS `ff` ON ff.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `file_managed` AS `fm2` ON fm2.fid = ff.field_file_fid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_enable_tracking` AS `et` ON et.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_head_tags` AS `ht` ON ht.entity_id = n.nid LEFT JOIN `field_data_field_body_tags` AS `bt` ON bt.entity_id = n.nid WHERE (n.status = 1) AND (n.type = 'article') AND (n.nid = 304459) AND (wn.sid= 3) AND (p.field_publication__tid IN (2465,2851,3184,3159,3266,3264,3270,3265,3267,3268,3269,3171,3168,3185,3170,1346,1345,3180,3175,3254,3249,1207,1208,3181,3231,3177,3186,3178,1003,3187,2975,3204,3198,3188,3202,3196,3250,3189,3160,3161,3312,3313,3173,3314,3315,3167,3259,3257,3263,3258,3260,3261,3262,3174,3316,3165,3192,3163,3282,3190,2811,3256,3317,3162,3318,3191,3297,3182,3179,3166,3319,3376,3320,3172,3255,3169,1008,3203,3197,3321,3252,3164,1307,3322,3183,3220,3176,3201,3323,1327,1020,1006,1009,1013,1014,1018,1005,1328,1010,1011,1002,1012,1311,1330,1017,1016,1019,1004,1001,1334,1335,1336,1015,1337,1338,1339,1340,1341,2496,2501,2517,2529,2506,2505,2524,2513,2526,2537,2489,2490,2520,2536,2488,2532,2500,2515,2503,2493,2527,2523,2510,2525,2498,2499,2528,2507,2487,2511,2521,2502,2491,2519,2497,2492,2514,2495,2509,2512,1629,3358)) LIMIT 1
Dismiss