Uzbekistan more than doubles gold exports in October

By Muzaffar Ismailov in Tashkent November 24, 2023

Uzbekistan's gold exports rose in October to $6.87bn, more than double the figure in the same month last year. Despite this, the negative trade balance exceeded $10.03bn (+11.3%).

Foreign trade turnover in 10M23 amounted to $50.97bn, an increase of 25.2% y/y.

Exports rose by 29.1% y/y to $20.47bn. The volume of imports grew slightly slower, by 22.7%, to $30.5bn.

China was the largest trading partner, providing bilateral trade worth $10.8bn or 21.2% of the total. Imports from China amounted to $8.74bn.

Russia remained the main export market ($2.66bn). Bilateral trade turnover with Russia was $7.93bn. Other large partners were Kazakhstan ($3.59bn), Turkey ($2.61bn), and South Korea ($1.87bn).

Excluding gold, manufactured goods again became the leading item of commodity exports. Despite a 7.5% fall, they brought in $3.37bn.

Textiles and fabrics accounted for just over half ($1.72bn, -9%), and non-ferrous metals ($1.13bn, -10.1%). Revenue from exports of steel and cast iron increased by 30.9% ($170mn) and from metal products by 12.7% ($109.7mn).

Food products provided $1.45bn in revenue (+14.1%).

Exports of cars and their components also increased markedly ($408.1mn, +43.9%).

In the structure of imports of goods, engineering products remained ahead with $11.7bn (+49.6%). The import of motor vehicles took $3.52bn, including $1.17bn for components. Over $2.34bn was spent on special industrial machines.

Related Articles

Kazakhstan to build new railway on border with Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan has initiated the construction of a new 152-kilometre Darbaza-Maktaaral railway line on the border with Uzbekistan, the press service of the Kazakh prime minister has announced. Since ... more

Uzbekistan’s president launches two energy projects with participation of ACWA Power

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on November 27 attended the launch ceremony for a 1.5-GW thermal power plant in Syrdarya region and the production of green hydrogen in Tashkent region. ... more

Central Asia cotton growers hit by severe price correction

A severe correction in the raw cotton wholesale price since the middle of 2022, following a spike seen as the global economy eased out of coronavirus lockdowns, has hit cotton growers across Central ... more

