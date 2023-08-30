Slovenian floods start disrupting Europe’s automotive supply chain

Slovenian floods start disrupting Europe’s automotive supply chain
German automaker Volkswagen will temporarily close a key factory in Portugal. / Volkswagen
By Valentina Dimitrievska in Skopje August 30, 2023

German automaker Volkswagen will temporarily close a key factory in Portugal due to parts shortage caused by heavy flooding in Slovenia, as it disrupted the supply of engine components from supplier KLS Ljubno, German news agency DPA reported on August 29.

Comprising 20% of Slovenia's total exports and contributing 10% to the country's GDP, the automotive sector is an important pillar of Slovenia’s economy. It's worth noting that no European car is manufactured without incorporating at least one component originating from Slovenia, even prestigious brands such as Rolls Royce, Bugatti and Ferrari, as well as popular ones like Volkswagen.

However, as factories across large parts of Slovenia suffered damage in the recent floods — which are estimated to have caused damage worth around €5bn in total — disruptions to the Europe-wide automotive supply chain are expected. 

KLS Ljubno’s CEO, Mirko Strasek, was cited by RTV Slovenia as saying that further production disruptions are likely to ripple across the European automotive sector within the upcoming weeks.

In a memo sent to approximately 5,000 employees in Portugal, VW stated that heavy rainfall in the Southeast European country has greatly impacted its engine parts supplier, causing substantial disruptions to production.

The shutdown in Portugal is scheduled for the first half of September and is anticipated to last several weeks. Volkswagen is collaborating with alternative suppliers to restore regular production at the affected facility as swiftly as possible.

The automaker is also helping the Slovenian supplier to resume its own production. The Portuguese plant, where VW has been manufacturing the T-Roc car model since 2017, is a significant foreign industrial investment in Portugal, contributing around 4% of the country's goods exports.

Volkswagen is unlikely to be the only company affected. KLS Ljubno has a substantial presence as a key supplier of toothed rings, supplying over 80% of the automotive market in Europe. 

Strasek emphasised the company's concerted efforts to speed up the resumption of production following the water damage incurred. However, he acknowledged that this recovery process would extend over several additional months. The company hopes to get at least a portion of its production back up and running by October, although it will not be able to fulfill all customer demands at that point.

“We are still cleaning the factory, and it won't end soon. First we had to clean the mud and debris that was brought by the flood. We are focused on the machines and technological equipment, which we are gradually trying to bring to life, but since these are all electronics and digitized production, these sensitive instruments and electronic devices will have to be replaced with new ones,” Strasek said.

Strasek added that without state aid, the company will not be able to cover the over €100mn in damages from the floods on its own. The company’s insurance covers a mere 2% of the total damages.

Overall, the automotive industry employs over 16,000 individuals within Slovenia, and generated total revenues amounting to €4.1bn in 2022.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

European Council president says Western Balkans and EU should prepare for enlargement by 2030

Observation satellite operator Planet Labs buys Slovenia’s Sinergise

12,000 volunteers join Slovenia flood relief operations

News

Pro-Russian politicians call for Serbia and Bosnia to join BRICS instead of EU

Serbian intelligence chief Vulin talks for end to Western hegemony, as new poll shows Serbs would favour entry to BRICS over EU.

Tunisia’s bread subsidy battle does not bode well for IMF deal, RANE/Stratfor says

Tunisia’s battle to mitigate bread shortages “risks eroding its authoritarian president’s popularity, triggering social unrest, and delaying the disbursement of needed funds from the International Monetary Fund (IMF)”, RANE/Stratfor writes.

Wave of Ukrainian drones strike five Russian regions

Five Russian regions were hit with a wave of Ukrainian drone strikes on the night of August 30, in a widespread attack targeting Central Russia, as well as the Pskov region and Sevastopol.

Gabon coup attempt after the re-election of President Ali Bongo

A group of a dozen Gabonese soldiers from the Republican Guard and police announced on August 30 they had seized power and cancelled recent elections that saw president Ali Bongo re-elected.

Russian textbook calling 1956 Hungarian revolution a fascist uprising puts Orban in tight spot

Kremlin-friendly government has yet to denounce textbook attacking the 1956 revolutionaries, a key source of identity for many Fidesz supporters.

Pro-Russian politicians call for Serbia and Bosnia to join BRICS instead of EU
13 hours ago
Tunisia’s bread subsidy battle does not bode well for IMF deal, RANE/Stratfor says
13 hours ago
Wave of Ukrainian drones strike five Russian regions
14 hours ago
Gabon coup attempt after the re-election of President Ali Bongo
16 hours ago
Russian textbook calling 1956 Hungarian revolution a fascist uprising puts Orban in tight spot
17 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. BRICS MATERIALS: the flourishing intra-BRICS oil trade
    2 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    23 days ago
  3. Ortega reportedly allowing Russian military to establish bases, cruise missile batteries in Nicaragua
    10 days ago
  4. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    28 days ago
  5. STOLYPIN: The limits of Russian mobilisation
    9 days ago
  1. Iran backs Japan’s call for Kuril Islands talks with Russia amid Moscow ‘betrayal’ in Gulf territorial dispute
    1 month ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    23 days ago
  3. Ortega reportedly allowing Russian military to establish bases, cruise missile batteries in Nicaragua
    10 days ago
  4. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    28 days ago
  5. BRICS MATERIALS: the flourishing intra-BRICS oil trade
    2 days ago

Reports

Dismiss