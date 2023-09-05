Serbia’s opposition disrupts parliament session, demands early elections

Serbia’s opposition disrupts parliament session, demands early elections
Opposition MPs staged a dramatic protest during PM Ana Brnabic's speech, with whistles, shouts and banners as well as calls for early elections. / Serbian parliament
By Valentina Dimitrievska in Skopje September 5, 2023

Representatives of Serbian opposition parties staged a dramatic protest in the parliament on September 5 during PM Ana Brnabic's speech, with whistles, shouts and banners as well as calls for early elections.

The incident led to the deployment of parliamentary security, RTS reported. The parliamentary disruption occurs against the backdrop of an ongoing wave of weekly protests in Serbia, ignited by a mass shooting at a Belgrade school by a 13-year-old boy, resulting in the loss of students' and a security guard's lives. This event was followed by another mass shooting just a day later.

Brnabic had been discussing the rebalancing of the budget during her presentation when opposition members, as previously announced, disrupted parliamentary proceedings by rising from their benches, displaying banners and blowing whistles.

This move was described as a "blockade" of the parliamentary session until their call for elections is met, as stated by Radomir Lazovic, a member of the Green-Left Front.

Despite the disruption, Brnabic continued her speech, saying that the louder the opposition's protests, the harder her government would fight, and warning of dire consequences if the opposition were to win power, asserting that this would result in financial instability.

Drawing a parallel with parliament proceedings in Pristina, Brnabic highlighted the disruptive tactics of Kosovo’s PM Albin Kurti and his Vetevendosje party when they were in oppostion. 

Miroslav Aleksic, founder of the National Movement of Serbia, called for Brnabic's resignation, saying the government had declined under her leadership.  He said that the opposition is seeking parliamentary and Belgrade local elections by the end of the year.

Lazovic said that the opposition demands snap elections so that the citizens' demands are met.

"We believe that this is the only way to get out of the crisis. We will block the session until we get a decision on calling elections," Lazovic said in the parliament.

In response to the opposition's call for elections, speaker of the Serbian parliament, Vladimir Orlic, expressed enthusiasm for the request on behalf of the ruling party.

He pledged to convey the request to the government and President Aleksandar Vucic, assuring the opposition that a satisfactory response would be provided promptly.

Vucic said in June that it is clear that early parliamentary elections will be held in Serbia, and that now the only question is when the elections will be held, but he rejected the possibility of forming a transitional government.

Brnabic also said earlier that she was ready to resign, but this was rejected by Vucic. On June 7, the prime minister reiterated that she was always ready to resign, but she added that “at a time when society is in crisis, the only way out is a conversation”.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

BALKAN BLOG: How realistic is a 2030 accession target?

Pro-Russian politicians call for Serbia and Bosnia to join BRICS instead of EU

European Council president says Western Balkans and EU should prepare for enlargement by 2030

News

Kolomoisky charged with embezzling $250mn from PrivatBank in landmark case

Former PrivatBank owner and oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky and five associates have been charged with embezzling UAH9.2bn ($250mn) from Ukraine’s biggest commercial PrivatBank, kicking off what will be Ukraine’s biggest ever corruption trial.

Global demand for uranium to rise 28% by 2030 in a business dominated by Russia

The World Nuclear Association (WNA) has released a report forecasting a significant increase in the global demand for uranium in nuclear reactors through to 2030, Reuters reported on September 7.

Samarkand declaration champions global food security amidst growing concerns

The International Conference on Food Security on 7-8 September is hosting agriculture ministers from 15 nations, deputy ministers from eight countries and senior diplomats from 13 nations.

Russia’s Sberbank launches direct bank transfers to Iran

Russia's Sberbank has entered into an agreement with Iran's Pasargad Bank to facilitate payment transfers between the countries for Russian citizens.

Bulgarian coast guards to get rockets to repel military attacks

PM Nikolai Denkov says arming coast guards will ensure "no one dares to approach our Black Sea towns" amid increase in regional tensions.

Kolomoisky charged with embezzling $250mn from PrivatBank in landmark case
22 hours ago
Global demand for uranium to rise 28% by 2030 in a business dominated by Russia
1 day ago
Samarkand declaration champions global food security amidst growing concerns
1 day ago
Russia’s Sberbank launches direct bank transfers to Iran
1 day ago
Bulgarian coast guards to get rockets to repel military attacks
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  2. STOLYPIN: Patriots against Putin
    2 days ago
  3. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    1 month ago
  4. CENUSA: Three scenarios for the Transnistrian conflict settlement
    3 days ago
  5. Russian companies build up $200bn secret slush fund despite the oil sanctions
    5 days ago
  1. Iran backs Japan’s call for Kuril Islands talks with Russia amid Moscow ‘betrayal’ in Gulf territorial dispute
    1 month ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  3. Ortega reportedly allowing Russian military to establish bases, cruise missile batteries in Nicaragua
    19 days ago
  4. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    1 month ago
  5. BRICS MATERIALS: the flourishing intra-BRICS oil trade
    12 days ago

Reports

Dismiss