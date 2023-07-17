Russia pulls out of Black Sea Grain Initiative

Russia pulls out of Black Sea Grain Initiative
Russia has repeatedly complained that Western restrictions, such as sanctions on the banking and insurance sector, have hampered its own exports. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews July 17, 2023

Russia has withdrawn from the UN- and Turkey-brokered deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain across the Black Sea, the Kremlin has said.

Speaking on 17 July, President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the Black Sea Grain Initiative had expired and Moscow would not agree to extend it and would no longer cooperate with its terms.

“The Black Sea arrangements have ceased to be in force today,” Peskov explained. “Unfortunately, the part concerning Russia in this Black Sea agreement has not been fulfilled. Therefore, it is being terminated.”

The deal, brokered in Istanbul in July 2022, created procedures for the safe export of Ukrainian grain to ease the 2022 food crisis. The deal helped stabilise global food prices and brought significant relief to countries in Africa, the Middle East and Africa that rely on imports of grain from Ukraine.

However, since it was agreed, Russia has repeatedly complained that Western restrictions, such as sanctions on the banking and insurance sector, have hampered its own exports. Russia’s exports, like Ukraine’s, are also vital to the global food chain.

“When the part of the Black Sea deal related to Russia is implemented, Russia will immediately return to the implementation of the deal,” Peskov said.

Although Peskov did not name Russia’s conditions to return to the deal, they likely include the connection of Rosselkhozbank (Russian Agricultural Bank) to the SWIFT international payments network and the ending of sanctions on agricultural machinery.

Both Russia and Ukraine are major suppliers of grains, as well as oil and fertiliser. Since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the cost of grains in countries such as Egypt and Nigeria has skyrocketed. Other countries, such as Somalia, are also suffering from drought, meaning that grain imports have even greater importance.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Traffic across Crimean Bridge halted after overnight strike

Russia grabs Danone and Carlsberg assets as exit window shuts

Russia has declined South Africa's request for President Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit, says Pretoria

News

Skoda returns to Iran’s car market after four-decade absence

Czech subsidiary of VW yet to comment on whether it has any role in reappearance of its models in Iranian showrooms.

Traffic across Crimean Bridge halted after overnight strike

Car traffic across the Crimean Bridge across the Kerch Strait has been suspended following an overnight strike that caused significant damage and killed two people.

Vondrousova makes history by winning Wimbledon as unseeded player

Vondrousova joins Petra Kvitova, the late Jana Novotna and Martina Navratilova in the list of Czech women Wimbledon winners.

Russia grabs Danone and Carlsberg assets as exit window shuts

The shares of Danone in Danone Russia and the Baltika brewing company owned by Carlsberg Group have now been transferred to the temporary management of the Federal Property Management Agency (Rosimushchestvo).

Russia has declined South Africa's request for President Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit, says Pretoria

The uncertainty surrounding Putin's attendance has been caused by an indictment by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over the unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children. The arrest warrant was issued in March 2023.

Skoda returns to Iran’s car market after four-decade absence
1 hour ago
Traffic across Crimean Bridge halted after overnight strike
4 hours ago
Vondrousova makes history by winning Wimbledon as unseeded player
8 hours ago
Russia grabs Danone and Carlsberg assets as exit window shuts
9 hours ago
Russia has declined South Africa's request for President Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit, says Pretoria
18 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Russia has declined South Africa's request for President Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit, says Pretoria
    18 hours ago
  2. KYIV BLOG: Ukraine left in limbo
    5 days ago
  3. MACRO ADVISORY: Russia’s economy posts the highest rate of expansion since early 2022
    5 days ago
  4. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    5 months ago
  5. US Treasury starts spying on Russia’s neighbours for sanctions compliance
    5 days ago
  1. Georgian officials attack McDonald's over "LGBT propaganda" in Happy Meal
    1 month ago
  2. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    25 days ago
  3. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    2 months ago
  4. BlackRock and JPMorgan will help Ukraine launch a recovery bank to raise hundreds of billions of reconstruction money
    27 days ago
  5. WAGNER MUTINY LIVE: latest news on Prigozhin’s insurrection
    23 days ago

Reports

Dismiss