Russia plans permanent naval base in Abkhazia, raising alarm bells in Georgia

Russia plans permanent naval base in Abkhazia, raising alarm bells in Georgia
Russia already maintains a significant military presence in Abkhazia, including the 7th military base and a Federal Security Service border department. / bne IntelliNews
By Tornike Mandaria in Tbilisi October 6, 2023

Russia plans to establish a permanent naval base on the Black Sea coast in Abkhazia, a breakaway region of Georgia, as its fleet in Crimea faces ongoing threats from Ukraine. Moscow’s move has raised concerns and criticism from Tbilisi, which views the move as a severe violation of its sovereignty.

Georgia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly criticised Russia's actions, labeling them as "another provocative attempt" to legitimise Russia's occupation of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. Georgia calls on Russia to respect its international obligations and adhere to the cease-fire agreement reached in 2008 through EU mediation.

Georgian PM Irakli Garibashvili said "this is a direct consequence of the occupation, and it's undoubtedly a continuation of that unlawful course."

Abkhazia's leader, Aslan Bzhania, confirmed the signing of the agreement, stating that a modern missile ship had arrived as part of the deal. This naval base is expected to be located in the Ochamchire region of Abkhazia.

Bzhania also reaffirmed his backing for Abkhazia's engagement in the "Union State of Belarus and Russia", while also expressing hopes for “international recognition”.

Russia already maintains a significant military presence in Abkhazia, including the 7th military base and a Federal Security Service border department. The existing Russian military base in Gali, along with others in nearby villages, has been a source of ongoing concern for Georgia.

In 2008, Russia recognized Abkhazia as an "independent republic" following the Russian-Georgian war, which began in the Tskhinvali region (South Ossetia). Russia also recognised South Ossetia as an independent entity. Most of the international community, however, continues to recognize Abkhazia as part of Georgia, excluding a handful of countries like Venezuela, Nicaragua, Nauru, and Syria.

Reports of Russia's intention to establish a base in Ochamchire first surfaced in 2009, raising concerns among Nato members. This move is seen as a potentially significant part of Russia's efforts to diversify its military presence beyond Sevastopol in Crimea, which has been a contentious issue since Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

There have been recent reports that Russia is withdrawing most of its Black Sea fleet from its primary base in annexed Crimea due to Ukraine's military actions there.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Georgian government accuses USAID of funding training for protests

EU ministers discuss multi-speed Europe to prepare for enlargement

Georgia’s National Bank president confirms suspension of IMF programme

News

Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi awarded Nobel Peace Prize for 2023

The accolade honours Mohammadi's relentless struggle against women's oppression in Iran.

Slovak president suspends military aid to Ukraine

Zuzana Caputova says decision on further aid should be made by new government, which looks likely to be led by the Kremlin-friendly Robert Fico.

Putin says Prigozhin was on drugs and blew up his plane with a hand grenade

Russian president Vladimir Putin said leader of the Wagner military group Yevgeny Prigozhin was on drugs when he died in explosion on private jet from Moscow to St Petersburg in August and the crash was caused by hand grenades.

US jet shoots down Turkish drone over Syria, officials say

Incident comes as Turkey targets Syrian-Kurdish forces allied with Washington in cross-border raids, claiming they are a terrorist threat.

European Parliament recommends starting accession negotiations with Moldova by yearend

MEPs voted to reaffirm their commitment to Moldova’s future EU membership, saying it would represent “a geostrategic investment”.

Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi awarded Nobel Peace Prize for 2023
21 hours ago
Slovak president suspends military aid to Ukraine
1 day ago
Putin says Prigozhin was on drugs and blew up his plane with a hand grenade
1 day ago
US jet shoots down Turkish drone over Syria, officials say
1 day ago
European Parliament recommends starting accession negotiations with Moldova by yearend
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  2. "The worst is over," says Russia's economic elite
    8 days ago
  3. Turkey and Azerbaijan would settle for land corridor running via Iran rather than Armenia claims Erdogan
    9 days ago
  4. HESS: Nagorno-Karabakh shows up the myth of a “rules-based international order”
    6 days ago
  5. Ukraine to become “a military production hub” as counter-offensive stalls
    4 days ago
  1. Russia bans fuel exports as deliveries to military surge
    15 days ago
  2. Russia mulls drastic measures as domestic fuel shortage crisis grows
    25 days ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  4. Missiles strikes on Crimea kill nine, as Ukraine breaks through Russia’s last line of defence in Zaporizhia
    13 days ago
  5. The fall of Nagorno-Karabakh
    14 days ago

Reports

Dismiss