Romanian e-fulfilment provider Helpship taken over by BlackPeak-backed euShipments

/ Pexels via Pixabay
By bne IntelliNews June 13, 2023

BlackPeak-backed Bulgarian company euShipments.com, one of the fastest-growing e-commerce logistics platforms in the region, has acquired a majority stake in Romanian e-fulfilment provider Helpship.

The deal, part of euShipments' M&A strategy, aims to strengthen the company’s presence in Romania and ensure new cross-border shipping services and faster transit times to various European countries. 

This is the second strategic acquisition for euShipments since the investment from private equity fund BlackPeak Capital in 2022. At the end of last year, the company also acquired a majority stake in the Croatian fulfilment leader Pick&Pack.

Helpship was founded in 2019 by Stefan Popa and Iosif Chesca. By 2023, the company was among the most successful and preferred local fulfilment service providers, processing more than 80,000 online orders each month from its fulfilment warehouse in Oradea.

The new partnership will further strengthen the market position of euShipments and unlock numerous benefits for its customers, including new cross-border shipping services, faster transit times to various European countries and a more seamless and integrated customer experience.

Schoenherr Romania advised euShipments on the deal.

