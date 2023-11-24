Romania slashed one fifth of coal use in less than two years

/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews November 24, 2023

Romania’s primary energy intake decreased slightly to 33.0mn tonnes of oil equivalent (toe) in the 12-month period to September 2023, 2.2% (-0.73mn toe) less compared to 2021, according to the statistics office INS. 

The lower use of primary energy resources matched the slashing of the amounts of coal that was burnt in the power plants, which was quite feasible as the high prices significantly depressed the domestic demand for electricity (by -11.9% compared to 2021).

Romania's self-sufficiency ratio remained virtually flat at just above 54%.

The export of electricity and petroleum products increased compared to 2021 meaning that the net use of primary energy resources actually decreased slightly more than the 2.2% contraction of the gross intake.

The use of coal contracted by 20.5% y/y (-0.75mn toe) to only 2.9mn toe in the 12-month period to September 2023, which matched the 17.4% y/y decline in the output of the thermal power plants.

The use of electricity decreased by 11.9% to 49.1TWh in the 12 months to September 2023. The non-residential use of electricity, some three-quarters of the total, contracted by 10.2%. On the production side, the decline was softer: only 3.6% compared to 2021. This allowed Romania to export 83% more electricity in the 12 months to September 2023, compared to 2021. The net exports, 2.8TWh, accounted for 5.4% of the production less technological use.

  Oct-22 to Sep 23, thous toe vs 2021, % vs 2021, thous toe
thous tonnes oil equivalent (toe) Total Producţie Import Total Producţie Import Total Producţie Import
Primary Resources total 33,026 17,951 15,074 -2.2% -2.8% -1.3% -730 -526 -204
o/w                  
Coal 2,919 2,700 219 -20.5% -15.6% -53.4% -751 -501 -250
Crude oil 10,779 2,837 7,941 8.6% -8.6% 16.4% 852 -266 1,118
Natural gas 9,425 7,300 2,125 -6.1% 1.2% -24.7% -607 88 -695
Hidro, wind, PV, nuclear, import elect. 5,804 5,114 690 2.6% 3.1% -1.1% 145 152 -8
Petroleum Products, import 3,874   3,874 -1.3%   -1.3% -52   -52
source: INS                  
Electricity 12M to Sep-23
    vs. 2021 vs.2021
  mn kWh % mn kWh
Resources total 64,911 -3.3% -2,239
Production 56,886 -3.6% -2,150
 thermal 18,351 -17.4% -3,872
 hydropower 18,422 6.8% 1,171
 nuclear 11,312 0.2% 27
 wind 7,144 8.6% 568
 PV 1,658 -2.6% -44
   import 8,025 -1.1% -89
Utilisation total 64,911 -3.3% -2,239
Final consumption 49,077 -11.9% -6,629
 in economy 37,161 -10.2% -4,207
 public lighting 425 -20.9% -112
 population 11,491 -16.7% -2,310
 technological 5,014 -9.3% -515
   export 10,821 82.9% 4,905

