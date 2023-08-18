Romania is EU's largest wheat exporter in July

Romania is EU's largest wheat exporter in July
By bne IntelliNews August 18, 2023

A breakdown of the European Union’s 3.72mn metric tonnes of soft wheat exports in the new marketing year 2023/2024, namely from July 1 to August 13 shows Romania as the biggest EU exporter so far, with 1.04mn tonnes shipped, according to European Commission data

Poland exported 734,000 tonnes, Bulgaria 685,000 tonnes, France 682,000 tonnes and Germany 414,000 tonnes.

Soft wheat exports from the European Union so far in the 2023/24 season decreased by 11% from 4.19mn a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on August 16.

EU barley exports totalled 1.20mn tonnes, down 27% from 1.63mn tonnes in the corresponding period in 2022/23, while EU maize imports were at 1.82mn tonnes, 31% below the 2.62mn a year earlier.

