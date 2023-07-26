Poland leads “frontline five” charge to keep restrictions on Ukrainian grain imports beyond September deadline

Poland leads “frontline five” charge to keep restrictions on Ukrainian grain imports beyond September deadline
Poland wants the EU's restriction on importing Ukrainian grains to stay in place beyond the current deadline of September 15. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews July 26, 2023

Poland continued to press the EU to extend the bloc’s restriction on importing Ukrainian grains beyond the currently agreed deadline of September 15, the country’s Agriculture Minister Robert Telus said on July 25.

Poland and other so-called “frontline” countries Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria are pushing for the restrictions to remain in place longer to protect farmers. 

For the Warsaw government, the issue is particularly weighty. Poles are likely to go to the polling stations sometime in October (the exact date has not been set yet) in an election that will decide if the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party remains in power for a third successive term.

Farmers and, more generally, people in rural communities, are a powerful voting cohort in Poland. 

Failing to ensure the extension of the restriction deadline could seriously dent PiS’ chances for a decent election result. 

The ruling party already said that if there is no EU-wide agreement to keep checks on Ukrainian grain imports, Poland would implement them unilaterally. 

That would go against the EU’s common rules that say trade policy is a competence of the bloc as a whole, not individual member states.

Polish politicians appear determined to have it their way, however.

“The interests of our farmers are paramount,” Telus told reporters after a meeting of EU agriculture ministers in Brussels for the so-called Agrifish Council, Politico Europe reported.

“Our decisions are not against anyone; they are first and foremost for our farmers,” Telus added.

The issue is a strain on Polish-Ukrainian relations, which have otherwise flourished in the wake of the war with Warsaw positioning itself as Kyiv’s staunchest European ally.

It has also grown more problematic after Russia declared earlier this month that it would no longer observe the Black Sea grain deal, which allowed seaborne transport of grain from Ukraine's ports. 

“Our position is clear: blocking exports by land after September 15, when the relevant restrictions expire, is unacceptable in any form,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on the X platform (formerly Twitter).

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Outraged Bulgarian government mulls diplomatic options after Russian MP's invasion threat

Bulgarian lawmakers to take control of Lukoil oil terminal

Five eastern EU states want extension of Ukrainian grain ban

News

Lithuanian PM says army prepared for Wagner’s move to neighbouring Belarus

Convoys have already brought more than 2,000 Wagner mercenaries to Belarus after Russia mutiny.

Wildfires strike Croatia's Dubrovnik region

Fears Rhodes-style mass evacuations may be needed in popular Croatian tourist region.

Russia ups conscription age to 30 as of 2024

The Russian State Duma has voted in two new laws on military conscription in Russia, with the conscription age bracket now to be expanded to 18 to 30 years from the previous age of 18 to 27 years.

Skoda ‘ready to take steps’ over sudden appearance of its cars on Iranian market

Czech subsidiary of Volkswagen says it has no authorised partner in Iran. Dealership and importer are acting without its blessing.

Orban sparks diplomatic storm with neighbours in annual speech at summer university

The Orban regime has often played with ultra-nationalist tropes, whipping up Hungarian self-pity over the loss of its "historic lands" in the 1920 Treaty of Trianon.

Lithuanian PM says army prepared for Wagner’s move to neighbouring Belarus
2 hours ago
Wildfires strike Croatia's Dubrovnik region
2 hours ago
Russia ups conscription age to 30 as of 2024
3 hours ago
Skoda ‘ready to take steps’ over sudden appearance of its cars on Iranian market
15 hours ago
Orban sparks diplomatic storm with neighbours in annual speech at summer university
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. US hits Kyrgyzstan with war sanctions
    5 days ago
  2. Iran backs Japan’s call for Kuril Islands talks with Russia amid Moscow ‘betrayal’ in Gulf territorial dispute
    2 days ago
  3. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    1 month ago
  4. Armenia emerges as key trade route for used cars to Russia bypassing Western sanctions
    7 days ago
  5. US hits Kudrin, Tinkoff in co-ordinated Russia sanctions strike
    4 days ago
  1. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    2 months ago
  2. Russia has declined South Africa's request for President Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit, says Pretoria
    9 days ago
  3. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    1 month ago
  4. Estonia becomes first Baltic state to legalise same-sex marriage
    1 month ago
  5. Ukraine’s population crashes to 29mn
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss